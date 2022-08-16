ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Revealing the path to College Football Playoff for top 10 teams

With the preseason AP Top 25 rankings out ahead of the 2022 season, many already questioned how these teams could get to the College Football Playoff. There might very well might multiple answers to those questions, at least among the top 10 teams in the debut rankings ahead of the fall. Realistically, it’s the top 10 and then maybe some others that could make the playoff come this winter, but we’re here to break down the path for each team in the AP Top 10 and how they could get to the CFP.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
College Football HQ

Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds

The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
NFL
ESPN

Pac-12 college football preview: Breaking down the conference's best storylines, games

The demise of the Pac-12 has been greatly exaggerated. Well ... at least for now. Even though the conference can barely be discussed without delving into the shocking departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in a few years, there's still football to be played this season and plenty of intrigue. The Pac-12 is still trying to make only its third College Football Playoff appearance, and there's an argument to be made it has three teams this season with the talent to do so. Unlike teams at top conferences like the Big Ten and SEC, though, the Pac-12's elite will find getting there a much tougher challenge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Arizona Football 2022 Preview: A Reason For Hope

Arizona football enters 2022 season ready to rebound after rough 1-23 stretch. The Arizona football program has found wins hard to come by over the last few seasons. To say the Arizona Wildcats have struggled is quite an understatement. Since week 6 of the 2019 season, the Wildcats have posted a 1-23 record, with the lone win coming against a covid-depleted Cal Bears team last season in an ugly 10-3 fashion.
TUCSON, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Sarkisian names starting QB for Texas

Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he had already decided on a starting quarterback for Texas, and the coach has now made the news official. Sarkisian told reporters on Friday that Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns in their season opener against UL-Monroe on Sept. 3. Ewers beat out...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin

Comments / 0

Community Policy