College football rankings: Revealing the path to College Football Playoff for top 10 teams
With the preseason AP Top 25 rankings out ahead of the 2022 season, many already questioned how these teams could get to the College Football Playoff. There might very well might multiple answers to those questions, at least among the top 10 teams in the debut rankings ahead of the fall. Realistically, it’s the top 10 and then maybe some others that could make the playoff come this winter, but we’re here to break down the path for each team in the AP Top 10 and how they could get to the CFP.
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler 'handled adversity well' at Oklahoma, Shane Beamer says
After a tumultuous 2021 season at Oklahoma, quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina for the 2022 college football season. A former five-star recruit, Rattler has gotten nothing but praise from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who was with Oklahoma as the assistant head coach from 2018-20. "He's been fantastic,"...
Texas Steve Sarkisian Has 'A Pretty Good Idea' On Horns Starting Quarterback
Entering Saturday's scrimmage, Texas coach Steve Sarkisan likely knows which quarterback will start for him Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe.
Four Associated Press Poll voters did not rank USC anywhere in the top 25
It is entirely reasonable to think that USC is going to run into some problems this season. The Trojans aren’t supremely deep at some positions. They could step into a few potholes. The year could become very difficult for them. If this is a rough and disappointing year for...
Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds
The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
Pac-12 college football preview: Breaking down the conference's best storylines, games
The demise of the Pac-12 has been greatly exaggerated. Well ... at least for now. Even though the conference can barely be discussed without delving into the shocking departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in a few years, there's still football to be played this season and plenty of intrigue. The Pac-12 is still trying to make only its third College Football Playoff appearance, and there's an argument to be made it has three teams this season with the talent to do so. Unlike teams at top conferences like the Big Ten and SEC, though, the Pac-12's elite will find getting there a much tougher challenge.
Arizona Football 2022 Preview: A Reason For Hope
Arizona football enters 2022 season ready to rebound after rough 1-23 stretch. The Arizona football program has found wins hard to come by over the last few seasons. To say the Arizona Wildcats have struggled is quite an understatement. Since week 6 of the 2019 season, the Wildcats have posted a 1-23 record, with the lone win coming against a covid-depleted Cal Bears team last season in an ugly 10-3 fashion.
Steve Sarkisian names starting QB for Texas
Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he had already decided on a starting quarterback for Texas, and the coach has now made the news official. Sarkisian told reporters on Friday that Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns in their season opener against UL-Monroe on Sept. 3. Ewers beat out...
College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 0
The 2022 college football season is back and that means it’s time for more fantastic matchups, thrilling finishes and betting.
