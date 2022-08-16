Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Former Coinbase VP Adam White Joins Blackstone as Crypto Investment Adviser
Adam White, a veteran of Coinbase (COIN) and most recently the president and chief operating officer of trading platform Bakkt (BKKT), has joined private equity giant Blackstone (BX), where he will act as an investment advisor and help direct the firm’s growing efforts in the crypto sector. White begins...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investing Giant Paradigm Leads $20M Round for Fractional NFT Protocol
Fractional, a protocol that enables collective ownership and governance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is rebranding as Tessera, and it also revealed a $20 million funding round led by crypto-native investment giant Paradigm that closed earlier this summer. NFTs are unique digital assets such as images or music that include proof...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K; and Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’
"The Hash" team discusses that bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, is falling to its lowest price since July 27. Plus, Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut discloses massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm CoinFund Launches $300M Web3 Fund
CoinFund, a crypto-specific investment firm, inaugurated a $300 million venture capital fund to back early-stage blockchain projects, a sign of investor confidence in an industry plagued by a bear market. The CoinFund Ventures I fund will invest in companies showing commercial traction that also belong to a crypto sector with...
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk
Solana’s Biggest DeFi Lender Is Leaning Into 'Permissionless' Loan Markets
Solend is giving the same “permissionless” principles underpinning decentralized exchanges’ limitless token listings a try on Solana Network’s cryptocurrency lending market. The biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) lender on Solana is letting anyone with 100 SLND (around a $70 fee) and some assets to spare spin up...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says
The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
CoinDesk
Dogecoin Jumps as Dogechain Gains Traction Among Retail Crypto Traders
Dogecoin's (DOGE) price has surged this week following retail interest in Polygon Edge-based network Dogechain, a bridge that allows traders to convert dogecoin to wDOGE and allows them to use tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and products built on the network. Dogechain is built on Polygon Edge, which lets the project...
CoinDesk
The Coming Privacy Wars
Severe tensions have been unleashed in cryptoland since Ethereum-based mixing service Tornado Cash was added to the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) specially designated nationals (SDN) list last week. But this is just the beginning. The move, which was prompted by allegations of North Korean hackers using...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
CoinDesk
Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know
That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon Web Services at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx
Koibanx, a Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator
Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Copper to Connect to Solana for DeFi Access
Cryptocurrency custodian Copper said it will support decentralized finance (DeFi) connectivity with the Solana blockchain. The link will allow Copper’s customers to connect with decentralized applications (dapps) and enables them to transact securely using the firm’s CopperConnect multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Copper said in a statement Thursday. Decentralized...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Gemini Offering Staking Support for Investors
The Gemini crypto exchange will offer support for clients throughout the U.S., Singapore and Hong Kong to earn and store staking rewards in their Gemini accounts. Beginning Thursday, the firm will support staking MATIC on the Polygon network and will roll out support for ETH, AUDIO, SOL and DOT over the next few months.
CoinDesk
Tornado Cash Fallout: Can Ethereum Be Censored?
With the sanctioning of Tornado Cash last week, the cryptoverse has been rife with speculation about how far protocols and companies will go to comply with government regulations. Underneath this debate, a key question is being tested: Can Ethereum be censored? The answer isn’t as simple as “yes” or ”no,”...
CoinDesk
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk
Canadian Pension Giant Caisse Writes Off $150M Bet on Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius
The Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec pension fund has elected to write off its stake in bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, Caisse confirmed Wednesday. The Canadian fund invested US$150 million in Celsius in the fall of 2021. “Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt several sectors of the traditional economy. As digital assets grow in adoption, we intend to capture the right opportunities, while working with our partners towards a regulated industry,” Alexandre Synnett, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at Caisse said at the time.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Kraken’s Anti-Woke Stance: An Experiment in Crypto Workplace Culture
After debate about the role of politics in the workplace erupted surrounding cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, CEO Jesse Powell offered a severance package to employees who weren’t ready to leave politics at the door. More than a month after the offer, less than 1% of employees have accepted. “Opinionated” hosts...
