SYRCL announces weeklong river cleanup event

In honor of hosting its 25th annual Yuba River cleanup event, the South Yuba River Citizens League will hold a weeklong cleanup in September to remove trash and debris from the Yuba Watershed.

The nonprofit organization is currently gathering volunteers to participate in over 30 cleanup sites between Sept. 10-17 for the event. Volunteers will also be celebrated by the end of the cleanup week with an appreciation party at Bridgeport in South Yuba River State Park. Food, drinks, music and activities will be offered.