BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Why aren’t banks passing on interest rate rises to customers?
Millions of people are being short-changed on savings rates, with banks and building societies failing to pass on this month’s 0.5 percentage point interest rate rise, research has claimed. What’s happened?. On 4 August, the Bank of England pushed up interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites
Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
UK house prices rise at slowest pace in a year, Nationwide says
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
The areas where house prices are tumbling at the fastest rate in 40 years – as mortgage-holders brace for a 'super-sized' rate rise
Some of Australia's wealthier areas are suffering the sharpest drop in property values, as surging interest rates spark the steepest housing market downturn in four decades. For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July - this time by 1.3 per cent, new CoreLogic data showed. House and unit values together have fallen by two per cent over three months.
tipranks.com
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
UK consumer sentiment hits record low as inflation soars - GfK
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - British households are feeling "a sense of exasperation" about the surging cost of living which has pushed consumer sentiment to its lowest since at least 1974, according to the country's longest-running survey of household finances.
Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data
A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned.Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.It is the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff.After the data was released, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said unemployment is set to rise sooner than forecasted by experts at the Bank of England.The unemployment rate is no longer falling and the...
Investopedia
Turkey Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Reaches 80%
As central banks around the world have been aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation, Turkey’s central bank is taking a very different approach. Despite inflation soaring to nearly 80%, Turkey’s central bank announced it has decided to cut its interest rate from 14% to 13%. It had been at 14% for the past seven months. Analysts had expected no rate change.
Irish consumer sentiment hovers at 22-month low in August
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment slipped marginally to hover at a 22-month low in August as respondents said they expected to further cut back on major purchases in the coming months, a survey showed on Thursday.
Stronger dollar down for the week as clues point to inflation peak
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday but was set for a weekly drop as traders weighed improving U.S. inflation data against comments from Federal Reserve officials who cautioned the battle against rising prices was far from over.
US News and World Report
Turkey's Cenbank Shocks With 100 Basis Point Rate Cut Despite Soaring Inflation
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank shocked markets on Thursday by cutting its main interest rate by 100 basis points to 13%, saying it needed to keep driving economic growth despite inflation hitting nearly 80% and a monetary tightening trend among its peers worldwide. The lira dropped as much as...
tipranks.com
Inflation rockets to 40-year high of 10.1% in Britain
The increase was higher than had been predicted, and is the highest level since February 1982. British consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in July, up from 9.4% in June, in the highest figure since February 1982, according to the Office of National Statistics. The increase was higher than had...
US News and World Report
Colombia Interest Rate Rises Close to Their End - Policymaker
BOGOTA (Reuters) - An expected slowing of Colombia's economic growth and more gradual rise in inflation suggest a lesser need for interest rate hikes as rates get closer to peaking, central bank board member Roberto Steiner said on Thursday. The bank's board has raised the benchmark interest rate by 725...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
srnnews.com
Dollar driven to five-week high by Fed rate hike forecasts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar index hit a five-week high and posted its biggest weekly gain since April 2020 on Friday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking rates to battle inflation. The U.S. central bank needs to keep raising borrowing...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative
Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
tipranks.com
2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)
The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam?. Taking the bearish view of...
