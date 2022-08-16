ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Report: Interest rises, homeownership declines

By Michaela Harris mharris@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xtcg9_0hIkAh9100
Total homes sold in the Sacramento region for July. Courtesy of North State Building Industry Association

Home sales in the greater Sacramento region have continued to decline due to rising mortgage rates. The July sales report from the North State Building Industry Association has reported the lowest number of home sales for 2022 as buyers continue to assess the financial impact of high interest rates.

Across eight counties, 159 new homes were sold over the past month. This shows a significant drop in comparison to July 2021 which reported 509 homes being sold. This month, the Yuba-Sutter area saw only 17. Placer and Sacramento counties contributed to the majority of sales with 129 homes being bought in the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesslocal.tv

New COVID Cases in Sacramento

The mask mandate was lifted on March 1 in Sacramento, but the coronavirus disease hasn’t gone away yet. It is getting kind of rare to see a mask out in the world. And yet, last week one of my meetings was canceled due to COVID shutting down a site. Current statistics show a spike of cases in recent weeks. This contrast of cases spiking and Sacramento allowing citizens to regulate themselves has me pondering safety concerns.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Sacramento, CA
Business
Sacramento, CA
Real Estate
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento homes now selling for 2% under asking price

SACRAMENTO -- Housing market analysts say over the last several months, the pendulum has swung from a sellers' market to a buyers' market. But how?"I think if you originated from here, it's been too expensive. It's been the bay area coming paying cash buying us out," said Aretha Mitchell.Housing analysts explained to CBS13 that one year ago, Aretha would have been right. In the summer of 2021, homes were selling at unprecedented levels. On average, buyers paid about three percent above the asking price, and homes were spending about 12 days on the market, but one year later, everything changed....
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeownership#Interest Rates#Home Sales#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Placer
goldcountrymedia.com

Locals rally against rural Loomis cell tower

About 150 residents have signed an online petition against a cell phone tower extension in rural, unincorporated Loomis near Penryn this week. According to Placer County information, a resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, five inches. The county held a standard permit public hearing on the request Thursday morning after press time.
LOOMIS, CA
KCRA.com

FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC10

Sunrise Mall revitalization still moving along, albeit slowly for now

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise Mall will be seeing change soon, but there is no current estimated time on when those changes will take place. City council adopted the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan last year in hopes to redevelop the Sunrise Mall after years of decline. The plan is to revitalize the 100-acre Sunrise Mall and give it a facelift by adding housing, office space and more entertainment centers.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Californians asked to conserve energy Wednesday due to high heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily conserve energy starting Wednesday afternoon.  The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System’s Operator for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in anticipation of high temperatures. Wednesday is expected to have temperatures above 100 in Sacramento.  According to CAL ISO, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
117
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy