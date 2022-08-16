Report: Interest rises, homeownership declines

Total homes sold in the Sacramento region for July. Courtesy of North State Building Industry Association

Home sales in the greater Sacramento region have continued to decline due to rising mortgage rates. The July sales report from the North State Building Industry Association has reported the lowest number of home sales for 2022 as buyers continue to assess the financial impact of high interest rates.

Across eight counties, 159 new homes were sold over the past month. This shows a significant drop in comparison to July 2021 which reported 509 homes being sold. This month, the Yuba-Sutter area saw only 17. Placer and Sacramento counties contributed to the majority of sales with 129 homes being bought in the area.