November election takes shape

The filing deadline for the Nov. 8 general election and a majority of political races in the Yuba-Sutter area passed on Friday with several that will be hotly contested as the future of the two counties continues to be a huge talking point.

Candidate filing for any office where the incumbent has filed was closed at the end of day on Friday. However, candidate filing was extended to 5 p.m. on Wednesday for any seats where an eligible incumbent has not filed. This filing extension applies to anyone other than the incumbent, Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass said.

For anyone who plans to vote in the election, those who choose to do so by mail must have their ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and those ballots must be received no later than seven days after Nov. 8. There is no postage required to return your ballot. Voters can also drop off ballots at several locations in both counties or at an election office.

Besides candidates, voters in Yuba County and Sutter County also will decide on local measures that have been submitted to be on the ballot. According to election officials, they include:

Wheatland Union High School District

– School Facility Improvement District 1 (Plumas Lake) Bond Measure: To begin construction on a new high school for Plumas Lake students, construct classrooms, restrooms and other necessary high school facilities; shall Wheatland Union High School District (Plumas Lake SFID No.1) issue $16,000,000 of bonds at legal interest rates, generating on average $825,000 annually as long as bonds are outstanding at a rate of approximately 3 cents per $100 assessed value, with annual audits, independent citizens’ oversight committee, NO money for salaries and all money staying local?

– School Facility Improvement District 2 (Wheatland) Bond Measure: To improve the quality of education at Wheatland High; repair or replace leaky roofs; modernize/renovate/construct classrooms, restrooms and school facilities; and make health, safety, and security improvements; shall Wheatland Union High School District (SFID No. 2) issue $8,700,000 of bonds at legal interest rates, generating on average $495,000 annually while bonds are outstanding at a rate of approximately 3 cents per $100 assessed value, with annual audits, independent citizens’ oversight committee, NO money for salaries and all money staying local?

Plumas Lake Elementary School District

– Plumas Lake Elementary School District Bond Measure: To maintain safe, quality education, resolve overcrowding challenges, and retain valued teachers by constructing a new middle school on pre-purchased land with facilities that properly educate middle school students in reading, science, technology, engineering, language arts, and math, shall the Plumas Lake Elementary School District issue $45,000,000 in bonds at legal rates, annually levying approximately $60 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, generating approximately $1,800,000 annually while bonds are outstanding, with strict accountability including audits and public spending disclosures?

Sutter County

– Sutter County Essential Services Measure A: Shall an ordinance generating locally controlled revenue for Sutter County’s general purposes, such as maintaining fire and emergency response times, sheriff’s patrols, wildfire response, veterans services; providing firefighting equipment/training; repairing roads; addressing homelessness; preventing County fire station closure; ensuring fiscal stability, by levying a one cent sales tax for nine years, raising approximately $19,600,000 annually that cannot be taken by Sacramento, requiring audits, citizens’ oversight, public review/disclosure of spending, be adopted?

– Measure Z: Resolution of the city council of the city of Yuba City for a ballot measure changing the offices of city clerk and city treasurer from elected positions to appointed positions.

Candidates announced

The Appeal has been highlighting several candidates that have filed for various positions over the past few weeks. On Friday, others also formally announced a run. They include the following:

– Brad Huddson (Marysville City Council): Hudson is a 30-year Marysville resident and small business owner. He previously worked for 29 years in the “Fire service” and is currently the owner of Stassi’s 4th Ward Tavern in Marysville. Currently a Marysville city councilmember, Hudson said he feels the city has made “excellent progress” during his term on the council. “For the first time in four decades we have some positive, forward-movement on the Hotel Marysville and the B Street Property is slated for development,” Hudson said in a statement. “There are countless improvement projects going on citywide and we’ve experienced an impressive uptick in business development, with many businesses looking to set roots in Marysville.”

– Marieke Furnee (North Yuba Water District Division 4): Furnee, a longtime resident of Yuba County, said she has lived in the North Yuba Water District for more than 20 years. Furnee, not currently a member of the district’s board, said she will be fighting to ensure there is irrigation water for customers and that water gets to those who need it. “As your Director, I will fight to deliver an irrigation season to customers each year, reliably. I will be involved in bringing ethics, transparency and integrity to the board”, Furnee said in a statement. “I will be a trusted advocate that customers can rely on, putting their needs first. I will support infrastructure improvements for both the irrigation and the domestic system, because both of them need work.”

– Chuck Smith (Yuba City City Council District 2): Smith, a 30-year resident of Yuba City and retired law enforcement professional, said he decided to run because he believes it’s time for a change in our Yuba City and that the community is not better than it was four years ago. He said “meaningful progress” on issues that matter to Yuba City residents has come to a screeching halt. “I believe Yuba City’s best days are ahead of us and with the right leaders in place, we will make profound, lasting improvements in Yuba City,” Smith said in a statement. “With the ever-increasing cost of living and government overreach, it will be more important than ever for our city to prioritize fiscal responsibility while focusing on what’s important to Yuba City residents.”

Yuba County races

The following is a breakdown of Yuba County races where the candidate filing period has closed:

– Marysville City Council (two seats): Bruce Buttacavoli, Brad Hudson and Stephanie McKenzie

– Foothill Fire Protection District (two seats): Dwight Lunkley and George Able

– Browns Valley Irrigation District Division 1 (one seat): Robert Bordsen

– Browns Valley Irrigation District Division 2 (one seat): Russell Woods

– Browns Valley Irrigation District Division 3 (one seat): Bradley Rist, Clifford Page andPatrick J. McGrath

– Browns Valley Irrigation District Division 5 (short term and one seat): Mike Howard and Kurt Kaiser

– Dobbins/Oregon House Fire Protection District (two seats): Gary Hawthorne, Lani Pessoa and Charles Sharp

– Linda County Water District (three seats): Gordon A. Stevens, John K McAleer II and Keith Whitaker

– Linda Fire Protection District (one seat): James Z. Brannon

– OPUD Ward 2 (one seat): John Floe

– OPUD Ward 3 (one seat): Mary Jane Griego

– North Yuba Water District Division 4 (one seat): Marie “Marieke” Furnee and Gary Hawthorne

– North Yuba Water District Division 5 (one seat): Ginger L. Hughes, Sarah K. Napierski and Ann Plumb

– North Yuba Water District Division 1 (short term and one seat) shared with Butte County: Douglas J Neilson, Alton Wright and Renee Wood

– North Yuba Water District Division 2 (short term and one seat): Chris S Cross and Steven C Ronneberg

– Plumas Brophy Fire District (one seat): Bart E. Johnson

– Plumas Brophy Fire (short term and one seat): Raymond Lopez

– Smartsville Fire District (two seats): John A Fuschich and Daniel Zuber

Smartsville Fire District ((Short term and one seat): John Snider

– Yuba County Board of Education Trustee Area 1 (one seat): No candidate

– Yuba County Board of Education Trustee Area 5 (one seat) shared with Butte County: Tracy Bishop

– Yuba County Board of Education Trustee Area 3 (short term and one seat): Marjorie E. Renicker

– Camptonville School District (three seats): Karen Barnett, Sidonie Christian and Reid Pearcy

– Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 2 (one seat): Frank J. Crawford

– Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 3 (one seat): Chong Yang

– Marysville Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 4 (one seat) shared with Butte County: Seth Stemen and Brett Butler

– Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 1 (one seat) shared with Butte and Sutter counties: Richard “Ric” Teagarden

– Nevada County Board of Education (three seats) shared with Nevada County: Pending confirmation by Nevada County Elections

The following is a breakdown of Yuba County races where the candidate filing period has not closed (deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday):

– Loma Rica/Browns Valley Community Services District (three seats): Kim Biggs and Bill High

– Camptonville Community Services District (two seats): No candidates

– District 10/Hallwood Community Services District (three seats): Joseph Serger

– District 10/Hallwood Community Services District (short term and two seats): No candidates

– River Highlands Community Services District (three seats): No candidates

– River Highlands Community Services District (short term and two seats): No candidates

– Plumas Lake Elementary School District (three seats): Angela Covil, Aaron Cask and Veronica Brown

– Wheatland Elementary School District (three seats): Ish Medina, Raegean Waltz, Lorene Leonard, Anita Fabian, Mary Starr, Lindsey Goree, Kristina Stineman, Megan Andersen and Taylor Zapata

– Wheatland Union High School District (two seats): Ryan G. Belflower and Tony Lopez

– Nevada Joint High School District Trustee Area 1 (one seat): Pending confirmation by Nevada County Elections

Sutter County races

The following is a breakdown of Sutter County races where the candidate filing period has closed:

– Yuba City City Council District 1 (one seat): Brendon Messina and Dave Shaw

– Yuba City City Council District 2 (one seat): Marc Boomgaarden, Chuck Smith and Sukh Sidhu

– Yuba City City Council District 3 (one seat): Grace Espindola and Mike Pasquale

– Live Oak City Council (three seats): J.R. Thiara, Ashley Hernandez, Bob ​Woten, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Cruz Mora, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove

– Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 1 (one seat) shared with Butte and Sutter counties: Richard “Ric” Teagarden

– Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 4 (one seat): Harjit Singh and Jim Richmond

– Sutter Union High School Board (three seats): Carl Pratt, Jill Wilhelm, Larry Munger and Allen Jaynes

– Winship-Robbins School District Board (three seats): Patricia Van Ruiten, Janet Alonso and Jamellh Mohsen

– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 1 (one seat): Londa Lamb and Sarb Takhar

– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 5 (one seat): Shari Tucker and Greg Quilty

– Levee District 9 (one seat): Mike Morris

The following is a breakdown of Sutter County races where the candidate filing period has not closed (deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday):

– Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 3 (one seat): Rita Andrews and Eric Pomeroy

– Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 7 (one seat): No candidate

– Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 1 (short term and one seat): Gurvinder Pamma

– Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 3 (one seat): Kash Gill

– Live Oak Unified School District (short term and one seat): Michele Curiel

– Live Oak Unified School District (two seats): Roger Christianson and Clay Goodman

– Brittan School District Board (three seats): Erich Runge, Christopher Harp, Brandon McReynolds and Heather Barnes

– Browns School District Board (two seats): Matthew Knieriem and Corey Bridge

– East Nicolaus Joint Unified School District Board (two seats): Tommy Hintz, Erin Van Dyke, Tyson Earhart and Orrin Turold

– Franklin School District Board (three seats): Glenn Houston, Aaron Murphy, Kyle O’Neal and Ciara Wakefield

– Marcum Illinois School District Board (two seats): Keith Turner

– Meridian School Board (one seat): No candidate

– Nuestro School Board (two seats): Bethany Schmidl, Debbie Everett and Emily Morton

– Pleasant Grove Joint Unified School District Board (two seats): Amber Niegel

– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 2 (one seat): Kjerstin Ciociola and Linda Merklin

– Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 4 (one seat): Zac Repka and Harjot Kaur