Audi RS 4 Avant competition starts at £84,600
Audi has revealed that they are launching a limited edition RS4 in the UK, the Audi RS 4 Avant competition and the car starts at £84,600 on the road. There will be just 75 cars available and it is designed to be a track-focused version of the RS4, it comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour.
BMW M EV Concept car unveiled
BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles. The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more. BMW M GmbH is opening the next...
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is a 1817 HP supercar
Hennessey has unveiled their new Venom F5 Roadster, the car comes with a massive 1,817 horsepower and it is expected to have a top speed of over 300 miles per hour. All that power comes with a large price tag, the car will retail for $3 million and there will be 30 made, each one is fully personalized.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS is official
Porsche has unveiled their latest 911, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the car comes with some serious performance, it has 517 horsepower but weighs just 1,450 kg. This means that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a 0 to 62 time of just 3.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 184 miles per hour. This car is obcviously designed more for the track than the road.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS hits the track (Video)
The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS was made official this week, the car is designed for the track, although it is also road legal. We previously got to see a video of the car and now we have another one of the car in action on the track, it looks seriously impressive.
Polestar 6 electric roadster launches in 2026
Polestar has announced that their electric roadster concept will launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6, the car can be seen in the photos above and below. The car will be made on the same platform as the Polestar 5 and it will get the same electric motors and more, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.
Mercedes EQE EV interior revealed
Mercedes Benz has revealed some more details about its new EQE Electric Vehicle, the company has released the first photo of the interior of the car. The new Mercedes EQE will be unveiled later this year and now we have some details about what technology will be inside the car.
