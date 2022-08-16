Read full article on original website
NME
Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track
Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
NME
Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy
Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.
NME
BLACKPINK enter a world-conquering era with unapologetic new single ‘Pink Venom’
In a press conference ahead of the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ – their first new song in two years – Jennie summed up the ethos of BLACKPINK in a single word: “Confidence.”. Since their debut, BLACKPINK have championed holding your head high and...
NME
Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’
Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
NME
Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’
After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
NME
T.I. confirms he punched The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in the face over kiss
T.I. has responded to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart’s claim that he was struck in the face by the rapper after giving him a kiss on the cheek. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a clip posted on TikTok yesterday (August 16) that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” while Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background.
NME
‘You’ve Got A License to Drive (Me Crazy)’: how ‘The Boys’ nailed TV’s song of the summer
The Boys composer Christopher Lennertz has worked on a wide range of projects over the years, from Alvin and the Chipmunks to Agent Carter, but none of that prepared him for his most unusual request yet. During production of Eric Kripke’s superheroes-gone-bad series, he was asked to write a pop song.
NME
Watch Korn reunite with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform ‘Freak On A Leash’
Korn reunited with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee last night (August 16) to perform their 2007 version of the former’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch fan-shot footage below. The two bands kicked off their joint US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver yesterday, with both...
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
Watch Suede’s gritty new short film for their upcoming album ‘Autofiction’
Suede have shared Autofiction, a new short film to accompany their forthcoming album of the same name – you can watch it below. The five-piece will release their new studio LP on September 16 via BMG, marking their first album release since 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’.
NME
‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after “cardiac incident”
Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalised after suffering a “cardiac incident”. The actor, best known for playing Xander Harris in the drama series, was rushed to hospital two weeks ago, his sister revealed on Instagram. Sharing a number of pictures of Brendon in hospital,...
NME
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in talks for a second season: “The goal is to air in 2024”
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly in talks for a second season, with the head of one of its production companies saying it hopes to go to air in 2024. The ongoing K-drama about a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum is available to stream on Netflix in some regions, and has been ranking highly on the platform’s viewership charts since its premiere last month. August 8-14 marked its sixth week on the list of top 10 non-English TV programmes, and its third consecutive week at the top spot.
NME
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
NME
Jack White is confused by Snoop Dogg’s new cereal: “Answers demanded”
Jack White has shared some thoughts on Snoop Dogg and Master P‘s new breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’. Made by the rappers’ company Broadus Foods, ‘Snoop Loopz’ is a gluten-free multigrain cereal that contains “more corn, more flavour and more marshmallows”. Broadus Foods...
NME
Mark Hoppus plays first live show since 2020 by joining Beauty School Dropout on stage
Mark Hoppus has played his first live show since 2020, joining Beauty Schoo Dropout on stage – check out the moment below. Last June, the singer/bassist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer – a stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Following intensive treatment, he later shared the news that he was cancer-free last September.
NME
Kid Cudi says he’s “done” with Kanye West for good
Kid Cudi has spoken out about the vitriol he’s received from Kanye West this year, saying the Donda rapper’s online attacks have damaged his mental health and irreparably damaged their friendship. West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators but have had a tumultuous relationship since the...
NME
Demi Lovato – ‘Holy Fvck’ review: a sonic middle finger and a bold return to rock roots
Earlier this year Demi Lovato posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “A funeral for my pop music”. Flanked by their team all dressed in black, Lovato is seen raising both middle fingers, defiantly staring down the camera. This picture was later revealed to be a breadcrumb for their eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’, one which sees the star swap epic pop balladry and earworm summer smashes for head-banging guitar solos, ferocious riffs and roaring vocals.
NME
Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers trippy new song, ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have today (August 19) shared a trippy new single called ‘Tippa My Tongue’ – check it out below. : Red Hot Chili Peppers on the cover: “We feel fresh, like a new band”. The track, which leans into funk and rock, is...
