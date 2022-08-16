Read full article on original website
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
MetroRide Director “Encouraged” by Recent Hiring Trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It isn’t perfect but Wausau MetroRide director Greg Seubert says they are in a better place now than they were in the spring when it comes to staffing. He told the Transit Commission on Thursday that the strategy to take four part-time driver positions and bump them up to full-time yielded seven applicants including one person who had been a driver in the Eau Claire area but was relocating to Wausau.
Merrill School Board To Bring Back Referendum Question
MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — The Merrill Area Public School District will be trying to pass the same referendum that failed in April. The Board of Directors voted Wednesday unanimously to place a $2.5 million referendum on November’s ballot, which would address budget concerns within the district if passed.
Mosinee School Administration Faces Complaints
MOSINEE, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A contentious school board meeting at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night. Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover. Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between...
Shankland, Evers Announce Clean Water Grant Pool in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin residents that have been waiting for help replacing or remediating their private water wells have relief in their sights. Governor Tony Evers and State Representative Katrina Shankland spent Tuesday touring the state to announce a new $10 million grant pool to help expand eligibility for a statewide program that until now had only been open to an exclusive club.
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Lincoln County Fair Is Open
MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — Wednesday marked the first day of five for Lincoln County Fair this year. It’s estimated that the fair brings in close to 30,000 people every year, and admission is free. Rides opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., after most operations started at noon, including food...
Attempted Homicide Case Against 17-Year-Old Wausau Teen to Move Forward
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old from Wausau accused of attempted homicide will go to trial. On Wednesday a Wood County Judge found probable cause against Christopher Stevens in connection with an incident at the Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
Taste n’ Glow Balloon Festival Brings Economic Boom
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The second annual Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival brought an estimated $5 million to the area last month, and those are just the conservative estimates. Tim White of the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau released the numbers this week during a meeting of the Weston Tourism Commission this week. White says they were able to use several high-tech and traditional methods to track where visitors came from including interactions with digital ads, credit card data, and reports from hotel managers on where guests came from.
Thursday High School Football Schedule
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The 2022 high school football season begins tonight with a number of games on the schedule. Most of the rest of the teams around the state begin on Friday night. Here is Thursday’s schedule:. DC Everest at Green Bay Preble. River Falls at Wisconsin...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Sky
This sweet gal is Sky! She is a nice girl who loves to get attention and is ok with other cats as long as they are calm. She does not enjoy all that kitten energy. She is about 3 years old and is ready for a nice quite home where she can be the queen bee!
Growlers Top Rafters, Head To Northwoods League Championship
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-6 to earn a spot in the Northwoods League championship game. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University) led the Growlers with three hits on the night and two RBI scoring twice as he reached base. Casen Taggart (Centralia College) hit a home run for his team in the top of the tenth inning to put the Growlers ahead. Taggart had two hits with two walks and three RBI. Ryan Dykstra (Oakland University) reached base three times with two hits including a double and a hit by pitch.
