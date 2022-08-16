Read full article on original website
Emmerdale storm - who will die?
Apart from Faith (who as we all think, will die anyway because of her cancer) - who do we think will die in the storm stunt? I hope it’s not Rhona, as that Marlon will be unlucky with all wives (3 dead, 1 divorce). Apart from Faith (who as...
EastEnders - Mel's backstory
I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
CS: Wed. 17th August 2022 Truth, Lies & Sighs.................
Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. See how many spoilers DS has for all the soaps except ED on Fridays. May catch up later - the...
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
Do you think Zoe Slater will ever return to Eastenders
Does anyone think Zoe Slater will return to Eastenders one day either recast or played by Michelle Ryan?. If I ever took over, A recast Zoe would be one of my first castings. I think it’s silly that Kat has been a mainstay since 2010 bar some breaks and even when she was away for 5 years Charlie and Mo were still around.
Death In Paradise fans worried Ralf Little will soon leave following cryptic post
Death In Paradise fans were left worrying that Ralf Little will soon leave the BBC crime drama following a cryptic message posted on his social media. The DI Neville Parker actor has been a series regular since season nine, but there have been some concerns about his future on the show after he posted a throwback photo of himself before he was cast in the role, along with the caption:
The most unpleasant soap characters
I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
Emmerdale Friday 19th August 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Glorious weather here at the moment. Charity tries to deal with the tragic loss of her baby by moving on with life as normal, but Mackenzie is not coping as well as he's trying to make out. With Faith desperately ill and needing her daughter more than...
What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now
I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
Actor Bruce Montague dies
British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend.
Millie Bobby Brown calls Enola Holmes 2 the "most important moment" in her career to date
Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has called the Victorian drama film series a defining moment in her career. The Stranger Things actress first played the eponymous heroine in 2020, also earning her first producer credit at age 16. She is set to return in the role of Sherlock Holmes' (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) younger, perceptive sister in a sequel for Netflix.
Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine enjoy wedding party with co-stars
Newlywed Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have celebrated their recent nuptials with fellow stars at a wedding party. The couple tied the knot in July after two years of engagement, sharing a wedding photo at the time with the caption: "We did [yellow heart emoji]." In a...
The Buddha of Suburbia BBC4 Starting Tonight 10.10pm
This 90s two part drama written by Hanif Kureishi is being repeated on BBC4 at 10.10 tonight. Part two will be on next weds. I've never seen this before, I don't know why because it looks like something I'd have watched as a teen/young adult. Looking forward to finally seeing it!
David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC
Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Posts: 933. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 -...
Rank the C4 series
BB6 - Entertaining from start to finish, endless drama, quotable, outrageous characters, funniest. BB5 - Best story overall and winner, best tasks and twists, very well cast, great mix of drama and laughs. BB7 - Peak of Big Brother from Bonnie's eviction to Grace's eviction - more subtle than BB5...
What are the rules and factors for an actor to be able to play different characters in the same soap
I have always wondered how long does an actor have to wait for them to play a number of different roles where he or she keep appearing in the same soap quite often. Is it the time period and longetivity the factors on whether it is possible for the same actor to return to a show when they have already appeared before as another character.
