Oregon City, OR

Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director

By Raymond Rendleman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQFki_0hIk8T7u00 Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.

Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School.

Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years.

"I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter.

Jones is remembered for his controversial decision to fire Kurt Guelsdorf as the OCHS girls' basketball coach in 2018. In 15 seasons with the Pioneers, Guelsdorf compiled a 355-64 record and led the team to winning OSAA state titles in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

The Pioneers girls' basketball team finished with a 7-8 record in the 2020-21 season, their first losing record since 1978-79.

Then the OCHS equestrian coach who was found in violation of state laws related to self-dealing apparently wrote portions of Jones' investigatory report that led to the school board's decision not to fire her. Jones' report contains references to "I" or "me" that refer to the coach rather than Jones, although Jones was the purported author of the report.

Responding to the complaints of 20 students , Jones said the coach "received training on the effects and impact of poor social media habits." Jones' report admits he was in the habit of going to the equestrian coach after receiving any complaint.

Jones' exit is part of a major turnover in administration in the Oregon City School District, which as Pamplin Media Group previously reported , also has a new superintendent and OCHS principal this school year. The OCHS position for an athletic director is currently listed as vacant, and Oregon City schools are advertising for applicants to replace Jones .

Oregon City News

Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

He has had other brushes with the law, and faces charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. State Rep. James Hieb of Clackamas County is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Clackamas County Fair. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Hieb, R-Canby, was arrested and released. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges but had not heard back. Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners --...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Greg Chaimov vacates Clackamas Community College Board seat

Retired attorney, former Milwaukie councilor moves to Washington state to spend more time with his grandchildAfter 10 years on the Clackamas Community College Board of Education, Greg Chaimov resigned his position as he moves to Washington state to spend time with his grandchild. "I will miss the professionalism and cordiality of my colleagues," Chaimov wrote in his resignation letter. "I will miss the reward that comes from playing a role in the education of a community. And I will miss the passion I've been privileged to observe — the passion for bettering the lives of the students exhibited by the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Oregon City, OR
