NME

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in talks for a second season: “The goal is to air in 2024”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly in talks for a second season, with the head of one of its production companies saying it hopes to go to air in 2024. The ongoing K-drama about a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum is available to stream on Netflix in some regions, and has been ranking highly on the platform’s viewership charts since its premiere last month. August 8-14 marked its sixth week on the list of top 10 non-English TV programmes, and its third consecutive week at the top spot.
NME

Zoë Kravitz says she regrets calling out Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following the incident in March, Kravitz posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, captioned: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Following backlash in the comments, she deleted the post.
NME

Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy

Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.
NME

‘Wednesday’ trailer: Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ series teases “mystery, mayhem and murder”

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for Tim Burton‘s Wednesday, the Addams Family reboot series. In the two-minute clip shared today (August 17), Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is seen causing chaos at her public school swimming pool (with the help of some piranhas), before being transferred to Nevermore Academy, a place for exceptional but troublesome students.
NME

‘Purple Hearts’ director defends Netflix film from racism backlash

Purple Hearts director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has defended the Netflix film against criticism over misogynistic and racist themes. The romance drama, which has been watched for more than 100 million hours on the streaming service, follows Cassie (Sofia Carson), a liberal aspiring musician who enters a “marriage of convenience” with conservative Marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine).
NME

Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME

Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track

Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
NME

‘Cobra Kai’ season five trailer teases all-out karate war

Cobra Kai has dropped its first full-length trailer for season five, teasing an all-out karate war in the Valley. The action-packed trailer, which dropped on Tuesday (August 16), offers a detailed look at villain Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing empire, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) prepare to fight back.
NME

Björk reveals that her name album is called ‘Fossora’

Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.
NME

New courtroom K-drama ‘May It Please The Court’ to premiere on Disney+ this year

Disney+ has recently announced the cast for its upcoming legal K-drama, May It Please The Court. May It Please The Court follows two lawyers who are forced to work together after they uncover a series of conspiracies that will derail their cases. According to a press release, the streaming service’s courtroom drama is set to star Diary of a Prosecutor’s Jung Ryeo-won as lawyer Noh Chak-hee and Voice’s Lee Kyu-hyung as Jwa Si-baek.
NME

Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’

After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
NME

‘Orphan: First Kill’ review: long-awaited prequel provides plenty of scares

Orphan, released in 2009, was a good horror movie with a great twist and a better villain. The plot went like this: quiet, sensitive Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) is adopted by Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John (Peter Sarsgaard) following the loss of their own unborn daughter. The creepy little menace then proceeds to cause paranoia, doubt and death before unveiling her true identity. Thanks to a growth-arresting medical condition, she is a 33-year-old con-artist who has passed herself off as a kid, and developed a taste for other people’s husbands.
