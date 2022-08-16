ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bob Odenkirk shares message with Better Call Saul fans as series finale arrives on Netflix

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdgh3_0hIk7xwj00

Bob Odenkirk has shared a video message with fans to mark the finale of Better Call Saul airing.

The series is drawing to an end after six seasons, with the final episode available on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday (16 August) at 8am.

A spinoff of Breaking Bad , the show follows the antics of lawyer Jimmy McGill, tracking his transformation into Saul Goodman.

Just after the closing episode aired in the US on Monday evening (15 August), Odenkirk – who plays Saul – posted a two-minute clip on social media, in which he addressed the end of the show.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul , and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely,” he began .

He then went on to thank the co-creators of the show for believing in him enough to let him lead the programme: “I want to thank Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, for giving me the chance. I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it after six seasons.”

The next part of Odenkirk’s message was dedicated to his cast members. After naming Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and Giancarlo Esposito, Odenkirk said: “They all made me a better actor than I am, just working with them. Watching them work has been an unbelievable experience.”

He thanked the crew and praised their work, before concluding with a message to the fans, telling them how grateful he was for people giving the show their attention.

“Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s favourite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show,” he explained.

“But we weren’t; we were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us. Better Call Saul : a closely observed, idiosyncratic story about a very unique guy, a little slow at times, but in the end, if you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people. Thank you.”

The final episode of Better Call Saul is available in the UK on Netflix from 8am.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’

Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Banks
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Michael Mckean
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Rhea Seehorn
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Series Finale
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid

Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy