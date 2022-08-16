ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘won’t have live-in nanny’ for first time ever at new Windsor home

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new Windsor home won’t have space for their long term live-in nanny, reports say.

Maria Borrallo has looked after Prince George , nine, Princess Charlotte , seven, and Prince Louis , four, since George was eight months old.

However, as Prince William and Kate Middleton look to make the move to Windsor with their children, their new home will only have four bedrooms, People reports – so not enough for Borrallo.

The Cambridges are moving to Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

Borrallo is expected to continue her role as nanny for the children, but will live on another house on the estate along with the Cambridge’s housekeeper.

Spanish born Borallo is often seen with the family at events wearing the traditional uniform of Norland College, where she received her childcare training.

She also often goes on holiday with the family or travels to their other home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, with them.

Kate and William have lived at Kensington Palace in London since they married in 2011. The move is for the family to be closer to George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school.

If George follows his father’s footsteps and attends Eton College, this also places him closer to the Windsor school.

The move also means the family will be a 10-minute walk from the Queen, and a short drive from Kate’s parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Adelaide Cottage is also on the same estate as Frogmore Cottage, which was initially owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Frogmore Cottage is now lived in by Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, one.

The Independent

The Independent

