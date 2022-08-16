ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

5 things teenagers need to know about managing their money at university

By Lisa Salmon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRvHj_0hIk7qle00

Many teenagers will be preparing to start university soon – and while they may have given lots of thought to socialising and even their studies, there’s another crucial aspect of student life to consider: managing their money.

However, many young people feel their financial knowledge is lacking. Recent research by The Student Room (thestudentroom.co.uk), an online student community, found half of those polled thought financial skills – like budgeting – was the most important thing missing from the school curriculum.

The poll also asked young people planning to start university in September whether they thought the cost of living crisis would affect them. “Worryingly, we found only 15% of students aren’t affected at all by the cost of living, and half said they’re worried about affording things,” says Mhairi Underwood, head of student voice and diversity at The Student Room.

“Whenever a new cohort of students prepare to start their first year at university, it’s normal for us to see questions about things like managing money and student bank accounts,” Underwood adds. “But with the rise in cost of living, we’re noticing students’ questions around their financial situation and preparedness to manage it have taken on an additional layer of concern. Many don’t feel equipped with the knowledge and skills they’ll need to keep themselves financially healthy.

“Now may be a good opportunity for students to work on these skills with the help of their caregivers, trusted adults, or experts online.”

Here are five key things to help students stay financially afloat…

1. Careful budgeting

A crucial part of managing money at university is budgeting – and staying strong when you want to spend.“There’s no magic trick to budgeting – it comes down to willpower,” says Natalia Coe, young people programmes manager at The Money Charity (themoneycharity.org.uk). “Going without can be tough at times, but a money goal or plan, however basic, can help you go the distance.”

Coe says carefully assessing their income and outgoings will make coping financially much easier for students, and advises them to work out a clear budget. You could try using a student budgeting spreadsheet (search for the ‘Budgeting Spreadsheet and Tips‘ thread on The Student Room), and if you don’t know yet how much things will cost, The Money Charity website provides some estimates.

For example, rent may be anything from £400-£1,000 per month (possibly more in London), bills £60-£120 per month (although this could be more because of escalating energy costs), food £110-£400 per month, and entertainment £90-£150 per month.

Start by getting clear on all the money you’ll have coming in each month (it’s best to split lump sums or termly payments into monthly amounts, Coe suggests). Once you’ve established exactly what your income is, work out what you need to pay for. This should include regular payments such as rent, gas, electricity, water, TV licence, mobile phone, broadband, and insurance, as well as any regular savings you might make.

Work out your living costs, including what you spend on groceries and snacks, transport, extra study costs (books etc), clothes, toiletries, household items and cleaning, socialising, subscriptions, presents and one-off costs. Then subtract your spending from your income and assess what’s left – which could well be a minus number.

“Don’t panic,” advises Coe. “Increase your income – check for bursaries, benefits and student funding, or find ways to earn extra. Spend less, get better deals on your bills and get savvy about saving money.”

2. Think about ways to save money There are plenty of ways to save money while you’re a student, and as well as making sure you get the cheapest deals on food and drink in supermarkets, use money-saving vouchers when possible, and search for the cheapest energy deals (if this applies to you).

Underwood says The Student Room members’ tips include buying a bus pass – as long as you’d use it enough to make it cost-effective – getting free prescriptions by filling in an NHS Low Income Scheme HC1 form, which is available from local benefit offices and NHS healthcare premises, and making sure you get an NUS or other student card to help you get student discounts.

3. See if you’re eligible for financial aid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z6mh_0hIk7qle00

Information about extra funds for students is available at university open days and freshers’ fairs, as well as student support departments. Charity grants and hardship funds may be also be available – look at what’s on offer on websites such as the Turn2us financial charity (turn2us.org.uk). “You can apply for some grants months after your course starts, so if you’re eligible and haven’t already applied, check it out,” says Coe.

4. Get a job

The latest Save the Student  Student Money Survey found 66% of students in the UK have a part-time job to help make ends meet. This could really help ease any money worries that may impact your university life – but do think carefully about what you’re able to realistically cope with.“Steady work is the ticket if you need cash to live off, while seasonal jobs might be a better fit if you can’t work during term, or are in it for fun or a break from your studies,” says Coe. “Think too if you want a job that plugs into your career ambitions, as getting relevant roles or skills now can make it easier on your CV later on.”

Coe also advises students to make sure any work pays at least the UK National Minimum Wage (currently £6.83/hour for 18-20-year-olds).

5. Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Coe stresses that it’s OK to ask for advice about money. A good start is speaking to your university welfare officer or student money adviser. Students can also try contacting the National Association of Student Money Advisers (NASMA, nasma.org.uk).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long

The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how to...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Woman praised for sending unemployed husband to live with his parents: ‘Divorce him’

A woman’s Reddit post is going viral after she admitted that she wants her unemployed husband to live with his parents until he finds a job.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, user u/throwaway7487473 explained that her husband was “laid off” from his job two months ago and she has been footing the bill for his comfortable lifestyle. Since it was posted on Wednesday, the viral thread has received 17.8k votes and more than 3,000 comments from people telling her to kick her husband to the curb.“My husband (32) and I (30) have been married for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National University#Vouchers#Fairs#Student Life#The Student Room Lrb
The Independent

Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo

A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Medieval friars were ‘riddled with parasites’, study suggests

Medieval friars were “riddled with parasites”, new research suggests.An analysis of remains from Cambridge suggests local Augustinian friars were almost twice as likely as the city’s general population to be infected by intestinal parasites.This is despite most Augustinian monasteries at the time having toilet blocks and hand-washing facilities, unlike the homes of ordinary people.The friars of medieval Cambridge appear to have been riddled with parasitesDr Piers Mitchell, University of CambridgeLead author Dr Piers Mitchell, from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Archaeology, said: “The friars of medieval Cambridge appear to have been riddled with parasites.“This is the first time anyone...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help the public “minimise” pressure on A&E for the winter.In a letter to health chiefs, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said winter planning had begun earlier than usual, “recognising pressure on the NHS is likely to be substantial, particularly in urgent and emergency care”.Attached information to the letter asked hospitals to “implement your winter communications strategy to support the public to minimise pressures on urgent and emergency services”.The Daily Telegraph reports a renewed “help us help you” campaign to be launched later this year is expected...
WORLD
The Independent

New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits

Nurses are to wear virtual reality-style goggles on home visits to maximise time with patients, as part of a new NHS trial.The smart glasses will transcribe appointments directly to electronic records in a bid to reduce time-consuming administration tasks.The intention is to give nurses more time for clinical duties such as checking blood pressure, dressing wounds and assessing a patient’s health needs.The goggles will be trialled in the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust area from next week with patients who give their consent for the technology to be used and their data to be recorded.Community nurses are estimated...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy