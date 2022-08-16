Read full article on original website
Community: Best Dressed Ball celebrates 55th year and raises funds to fight cancer
Children in the 11-parish service area of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will benefit from the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis with its donation of nonperishable food items and monetary donations to provide over 9,400 meals for children. Active in Kiwanis for more than 104 years, the district recently...
Martini Gala raises money to support Healing House and help grieving children in Acadiana
There is a lot to love about The Healing House and the work they do to help children who are suffering. The mission of Healing House is to provide support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community. We love that, and it seems all of Lafayette loves Healing House’s signature fundraiser, The Martini Tour and Gala. This year, the party was back bigger and better than ever. Numerous sponsors, including Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Advanced Piping Solutions, filled tables on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Doubletree Hotel. The capacity crowd sampled martini creations from Don’s Seafood, Vestal, Walk-On’s, Mercy Kitchen, Tsunami and more. Tsunami won the judges' top martini, while Bon Temps Grill was chosen as the crowd favorite. Congratulations to the winners and to Healing House for a hugely successful night. You are all winners in our eyes.
Follow the Fabulous Dancing Dolls journey at Capitol Park Museum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University’s legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls celebrates decades of history and showmanship on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. In 1969, eight Southern University students performed at the football game against Texas Southern...
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
Ascension Sheriff’s Office hosts Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program has returned to the Sheriff’s Wag Center in Donaldsonville as of August 17. APSO specifically mentioned the assistance of Raymond Manson, creator of Bamzy Baby, for helping area grandparents get...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored
The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
Odd Holidays: Wednesday is National Thrift Shop Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People who love a great bargain have a reason to celebrate Wednesday, August 17, which is National Thrift Shop Day. The odd holiday honors U.S.-based retail establishments that sell gently used items at discounted prices, and most bargain hunters don’t wait for August 17th to find great deals.
PERFECT SCORE: Vidalia student pleasantly surprised by LEAP test results
VIDALIA, La. — When someone asks the 6th-grade class at Vidalia Junior High School to point to the smartest kid in the class, a lot of them would point to Brylee Marsalis. Marsalis, who is from Natchez, attended Ferriday Upper Elementary School last school year where she took the 5th-grade LEAP test in math, English Language Arts, Social Studies and science.
Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year
On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
How a garage sale find led a Baton Rouge teen to chasing world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik's Cube world records. He was a student at Baton Rouge Lutheran School, where he was a member of the flag football and basketball teams. But no matter what, the Rubik's Cube was always in reach.
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
An abundance of tacos and a taro coconut milk tea: Best things we ate this week
The shrimp were extra crispy, the pico de gallo was fresh and the jalapeño ranch had just enough kick to it. J. Alexander's might be known for its steaks, but the shrimp tacos were a hit for me. The corn tortillas were the perfect base for the ingredients — not too much and not too little. I left with a full stomach and a smile.
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
Years after state takeover, Capitol High alumni seek local control: 'We want our history'
It was unusually cool in the Capitol High gym Wednesday night thanks to the recent addition of air-conditioning but the passions still ran warm as an audience of more than 100 people, most of them graduates, shared what they want to see in the future for this historic Baton Rouge school.
