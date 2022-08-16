Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Restaurants That Are Big On Flavor And Small On The WalletLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The County of Los Angeles today issued a call for young adults to serve on its inaugural Youth Climate Commission. The County is seeking 25 youth leaders who have a commitment to civic action that will create greater resilience in their communities. The Board of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Vrej Pastry Named 41st Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year
In a ceremony in Sacramento, Assemblymember Chris Holden honored Vrej Pastry as “Small Business of the Year” for the 41st Assembly District. Vrej (Frank) and Armig Tomboulian– co-owners of Vrej Pastry, accepted the recognition during the annual Small Business of the Year luncheon organized by the California Small Business Association.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Mayor’s Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident
Pasadena Mayor, Victor Gordo, issued a statement regarding the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. To the residents of our community and the parents of the children who attend San Rafael Elementary School:. As Mayor of Pasadena, and as an alumnus of PUSD schools, I represent a very diverse population...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Officials Respond to San Rafael School Incident (Videos/Audio)
Interim Pasadena City Manager and Interim Chief of Police issued statements regarding an incident at the San Rafael Elementary School on Sunday, August 13, 2022. Videos from Pasadena Police body-worn camera, and California Metro Patrol body-Worn camera, were released along with the timeline of “Suspicious Person” call and the California Metro report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena: One Day Per Week Outdoor Watering Schedule in Effect Sept. 1
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place before 9:00 am or after 6:00 pm.
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel Streets Show Remarkable Improvement
San Gabriel’s streets have shown vast improvement within the past four years – with their Pavement Condition Index score rising from 52 in March 2018 to a remarkable score of 82 this year. What is the Pavement Conditions Index?. The Pavement Conditions Index (PCI) provides a snapshot of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Hair Musical Is Coming to Altadena
Hair, the legendary rock musical, bursts onto Altadena stage with its Grammy Award-winning score. Altadena Music Theatre kicks off its first ever musical production on Labor Day weekend 2022. “Hair” will be playing at the Charles Farnsworth Amphitheater in Altadena, CA Sept. 1-4 at 8pm. A pre-show starting at 7:30pm will include special live music performed to familiar 60s tunes. Tickets go on sale August 2nd. For one week only you can get an early bird ticket special of $15, then tickets will be $20. Or you can wait to buy tickets to Hair at the door for $25. Visit altadenamusictheatre.com for tickets and information.
coloradoboulevard.net
Alhambra: Mission Road Sewer Main Replacement Project Starts August 22, 2022
The City of Alhambra Utilities Department has contracted with Torres Sanitation Systems Construction to complete the Mission Road Sewer Main Replacement Project. Torres Sanitation Systems will replace approximately 1,260 linear feet of existing sewer main in Mission Road, from Marengo Avenue to Marguerita Avenue. They will replace the existing 8-inch sewer pipe with 12-inch diameter Extra Strength Vitrified Clay Pipe.
Comments / 0