Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge

Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans

As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
East Baton Rouge, Livingston leaders propose plan to clear debris out of Amite River

Leaders in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes announced a proposal for a joint project to clean out the Amite River in an effort to mitigate flooding risks. The proposal would need to be cleared by each parish's respective councils. Read the full announcement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office...
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
LOUISIANA STATE
Brusly High student among those completing a paid craft internship at ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, were mentored by employees and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Martini Gala raises money to support Healing House and help grieving children in Acadiana

There is a lot to love about The Healing House and the work they do to help children who are suffering. The mission of Healing House is to provide support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community. We love that, and it seems all of Lafayette loves Healing House’s signature fundraiser, The Martini Tour and Gala. This year, the party was back bigger and better than ever. Numerous sponsors, including Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Advanced Piping Solutions, filled tables on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Doubletree Hotel. The capacity crowd sampled martini creations from Don’s Seafood, Vestal, Walk-On’s, Mercy Kitchen, Tsunami and more. Tsunami won the judges' top martini, while Bon Temps Grill was chosen as the crowd favorite. Congratulations to the winners and to Healing House for a hugely successful night. You are all winners in our eyes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA

