brproud.com
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
centralcitynews.us
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge
Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
theadvocate.com
Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans
As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge, Livingston leaders propose plan to clear debris out of Amite River
Leaders in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes announced a proposal for a joint project to clean out the Amite River in an effort to mitigate flooding risks. The proposal would need to be cleared by each parish's respective councils. Read the full announcement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office...
theadvocate.com
Years after state takeover, Capitol High alumni seek local control: 'We want our history'
It was unusually cool in the Capitol High gym Wednesday night thanks to the recent addition of air-conditioning but the passions still ran warm as an audience of more than 100 people, most of them graduates, shared what they want to see in the future for this historic Baton Rouge school.
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
theadvocate.com
Budgets totaling $41.1 million approved by West Feliciana School Board
The West Feliciana Parish School Board adopted proposed balanced budgets totaling $41.1 million at its Aug. 16 meeting, the first since classes started for the 2022-23 school year. The total figure includes $34.6 million for the general fund, which accounts for most instructional spending. The board expects to receive $14.95...
theadvocate.com
Bluff Creek assistant fire chief hired as new East Feliciana's new homeland security director
Darryl Buhler will be East Feliciana Parish’s new director of homeland security and emergency operations, Police Jury President Louis Kent announced Aug. 15. Buhler, a retired Exxon employee, will take over from Joseph Moreau, who resigned from that post but will stay on as parish manager. Kent announced he...
theadvocate.com
Community: Best Dressed Ball celebrates 55th year and raises funds to fight cancer
Children in the 11-parish service area of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will benefit from the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis with its donation of nonperishable food items and monetary donations to provide over 9,400 meals for children. Active in Kiwanis for more than 104 years, the district recently...
wbrz.com
Crumbling bridges could leave hundreds of residents on an island in West Feliciana
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Frustration is boiling over for residents in West Feliciana Parish and Parish President Kenny Havard, who has been trying to get two new bridges built to help residents that could be left on an island. Already, one bridge was closed by the state over Bayou Sara...
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
West Side Journal
Brusly High student among those completing a paid craft internship at ExxonMobil
BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, were mentored by employees and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.
theadvocate.com
Gonzales began passenger train planning a dozen years ago: 'Somebody saw the future'
The mayor of Gonzales remembers when he first learned his city would be one of the stops along a proposed passenger train line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that looked like it might be gaining traction. It was 2010, and Barney Arceneaux, in his first term of office as...
theadvocate.com
Martini Gala raises money to support Healing House and help grieving children in Acadiana
There is a lot to love about The Healing House and the work they do to help children who are suffering. The mission of Healing House is to provide support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community. We love that, and it seems all of Lafayette loves Healing House’s signature fundraiser, The Martini Tour and Gala. This year, the party was back bigger and better than ever. Numerous sponsors, including Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Advanced Piping Solutions, filled tables on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Doubletree Hotel. The capacity crowd sampled martini creations from Don’s Seafood, Vestal, Walk-On’s, Mercy Kitchen, Tsunami and more. Tsunami won the judges' top martini, while Bon Temps Grill was chosen as the crowd favorite. Congratulations to the winners and to Healing House for a hugely successful night. You are all winners in our eyes.
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
theadvocate.com
A new federal lawsuit is trying to stop Louisiana from sending juveniles to Angola
Civil rights attorneys are asking a federal judge to block state officials from moving a group of teens from a deteriorating youth jail to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. A complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana comes amid mounting anger...
