Charleston, SC

Illumination Charleston

This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Community Resource Center announcing partnership with Lowcountry schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is partnering with two Lowcountry schools to help guide the next generation of bright minds. On Thursday, Aug. 18, a press conference is taking place with representatives from the Community Resource Center, Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy. Community...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Air conditioning units stolen from Charles Pinckney Elementary School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating the theft of multiple air condition units from Charles Pinckney Elementary School. On Tuesday, the school's assistant principal put in a work order to report that the air conditioning wasn't working in multiple rooms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. When service employees arrived, they found wires cut at three locations where AC units had previously been.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Holy City Heating & Air

Holy City Heating & Air is a family owned-operated company founded in 2015 out of a home on James Island. Now, Holy City HVAC has made the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
CHARLESTON, SC
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston Police officer involved in single-vehicle accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston Police officer is being checked by medical personnel after a single-vehicle accident on Spruill Avenue on Wednesday. According to NCPD, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stromboli Avenue. The officer's condition has not been released. South...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.

