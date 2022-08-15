Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
Destiny Worship Center hosting free food distribution event Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A free food distribution event is looking to help Lowcountry residents. Those in need can head to the Destiny Worship Center in North Charleston on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event begins at 11 a.m., and attendees are being asked to remain in their vehicles...
abcnews4.com
Free food distribution event taking place in North Charleston Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those in need will be able to attend a food distribution event in North Charleston on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Temple Charleston and the Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network are hosting the drive-thru event. Attendees can...
abcnews4.com
Children's Recovery Center hosting 5K fundraiser in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Happening this weekend -- a 5K for the kids!. The children's recovery center is hosting the race. The center serves Horry and Georgetown counties. Each year, they help around 400 children who are victims of abuse. The services are free of charge so fundraisers...
abcnews4.com
Illumination Charleston
This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
abcnews4.com
'Very poor condition': Animals recovering after restaurant spills oil in West Ashley pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant in West Ashley dumped oil into a storm drain that led to a pond, according to Charleston officials. Now, the City of Charleston says significant progress is being made at the pond, and the contractor the restaurant hired is working toward finishing the cleanup.
abcnews4.com
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. breaking ground on new library; part of bigger effort to improve facilities
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, Dorchester County will break ground on a new library in Summerville!. The building will serve the Oakbrook area, and officials said it will help upgrade facilities in Dorchester County, which have been in decline. Officials added that this 20,000-square-foot building will create more...
abcnews4.com
Community Resource Center announcing partnership with Lowcountry schools
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is partnering with two Lowcountry schools to help guide the next generation of bright minds. On Thursday, Aug. 18, a press conference is taking place with representatives from the Community Resource Center, Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy. Community...
abcnews4.com
Air conditioning units stolen from Charles Pinckney Elementary School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating the theft of multiple air condition units from Charles Pinckney Elementary School. On Tuesday, the school's assistant principal put in a work order to report that the air conditioning wasn't working in multiple rooms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. When service employees arrived, they found wires cut at three locations where AC units had previously been.
abcnews4.com
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
abcnews4.com
Holy City Heating & Air
Holy City Heating & Air is a family owned-operated company founded in 2015 out of a home on James Island. Now, Holy City HVAC has made the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the U.S.!
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley shooting suspect detained after shooting into Sam Rittenberg apartment: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to Charleston Police. At 7:37 p.m., a 911 caller advised that someone was shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. An occupant of the apartment told officers she...
abcnews4.com
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police officer involved in single-vehicle accident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston Police officer is being checked by medical personnel after a single-vehicle accident on Spruill Avenue on Wednesday. According to NCPD, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stromboli Avenue. The officer's condition has not been released. South...
abcnews4.com
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
abcnews4.com
Several Lowcountry organizations participating in public sector career fair Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those seeking a role in the public sector are invited to attend a special career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., several employers will be at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center for a public sector career fair.
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
