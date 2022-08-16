ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zachary, LA
Government
City
Zachary, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
theadvocate.com

Our Views: With complete frankness, Lafayette mayor tackles his fight with alcoholism

It was no easy thing for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to walk into a room of skeptical reporters and tell folks he's got an alcohol problem. But he did it Monday. That was a big step under tough circumstances — cameras were rolling — but if he’s going to get about the business of staying sober, he needed to be frank. Yes, he had admitted his problem by way of written disclosure after he temporarily left his job three weeks ago to dry out at a clinic. To his credit, he did not suggest that three weeks of treatment would cure what ails him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Dwayne Bailey removed from P & Z Commission by 5-4 council vote

It had been 15 years since a resident of west bank Ascension Parish served on the Planning & Zoning Commission when Donaldsonville’s Dwayne Bailey was appointed to the seven-member panel and sworn in on April 13. His tenure came to an end Thursday when a 5-4 vote of the Parish Council removed Bailey who missed the next four P/Z meetings after that inaugural meeting. His patron, and fellow Donaldsonville resident, Councilman Alvin “Coach” Thomas’ pleas to retain Bailey came up a vote short as two Council members were absent.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
thehoofprint.org

The New and Improved Zachary High

From preparing students for college to upgrading the outdated dress code, Zachary High’s new administration is keeping up with the times. After a challenging year, Mrs. Lindsey Spence stepped up as Zachary High School’s new principal. She previously served twenty-one years in the education field, six of those years as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Her first order of business as principal was to address the ancient dress code: “… [this year] students can have facial hair… tattoos can be visible as long as they are appropriate… and also earrings are going to be allowed for males and females.”
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Community School#Zachary High School#Zachary School Board#Copper Mill Elementary#The Lodge At Lane
theadvocate.com

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary

While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director

Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

CATS board approves bus union contract, ending years of contentious negotiations

The oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system approved a collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents the agency’s bus operators and support staff, bringing to an end years of contentious negotiations. Members of the Board of Commissioners for the Capital Area Transit System celebrated...
Occupational Health Safety

Louisiana Company Cited After Employee Stabbed in Store

The operator of car wash, oil change, fueling and convenience stores was cited for not protecting workers from violence, according to OSHA. A Baton Rouge-based company is being cited for not protecting employees from violence after the stabbing of an employee. According to a news release, an assistant manager of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business

An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
NEW IBERIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy