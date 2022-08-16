Read full article on original website
A new federal lawsuit is trying to stop Louisiana from sending juveniles to Angola
Civil rights attorneys are asking a federal judge to block state officials from moving a group of teens from a deteriorating youth jail to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. A complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana comes amid mounting anger...
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Louisiana breaks ground on monument at State Capitol honoring Black veterans
As he turned the dirt on what will be the first monument to Black veterans on State Capitol grounds, Gov. John Bel Edwards remarked Wednesday that he had reached his 50s before learning of the significance and valor of Black troops at the Civil War battle at Port Hudson. “I...
Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business
An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
Letters: Reading programs must be implemented by state, educators
“Reading is fundamental” aptly states the goal that we have for our children — mastery of fundamental reading skills. Specifically mastering these skills by third grade. However, recently released LEAP scores show less than half of Louisiana’s K-3 students are currently reading at or above grade level. This is alarming.
Cleco aims to revive former coal plant as a $250 million solar power facility
Pineville-based Cleco Power is teaming up with a New York renewable energy firm to revive a shuttered DeSoto Parish coal plant as a facility that will generate solar power. Cleco said it has inked an agreement with D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments to transform the former Dolet Hills coal plant in Mansfield into a $250 million solar farm that can generate about 240 megawatts of power, enough to provide electricity for about 45,000 homes. The company said in federal filings it hopes the facility will begin generating power by 2025, assuming the project is approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith
As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs’s being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
Made in Acadiana: After he lost his job, the creator of Sirop De Saizon put all his effort into the product
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on items you should know about and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
After missed warnings before toddler’s fentanyl death, child welfare supervisor resigns
A supervisor at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned after overseeing the case of a 2-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose despite three warnings that the department needed to check on him. DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters released new information this week about the agency's...
Piccadilly parent company acquires North Carolina cafeteria chain
The parent company of Piccadilly has acquired an 85-year-old North Carolina cafeteria chain. Falcon Holdings Management acquired K&W Cafeteria Inc. for an undisclosed sum. K&W, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has 11 locations in North Carolina and Virginia. K&W will continue operating the restaurants under its name, Piccadilly officials said.
Louisiana's Chapel Hart headed to 'America's Got Talent' finale. Here's when, how to watch.
The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
Baker’s Jiu Jitsu opens in St. Francisville
A new martial arts studio has opened in St. Francisville at 7189 U.S. 61. Owner Josh Baker cut the ribbon at Baker’s Jiu Jitsu on July 28 with family and friends, live fighting and food. Baker said he wanted to create a safe space where students of all ages...
