Louisiana State

Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
MONROE, LA
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business

An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Letters: Reading programs must be implemented by state, educators

“Reading is fundamental” aptly states the goal that we have for our children — mastery of fundamental reading skills. Specifically mastering these skills by third grade. However, recently released LEAP scores show less than half of Louisiana’s K-3 students are currently reading at or above grade level. This is alarming.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cleco aims to revive former coal plant as a $250 million solar power facility

Pineville-based Cleco Power is teaming up with a New York renewable energy firm to revive a shuttered DeSoto Parish coal plant as a facility that will generate solar power. Cleco said it has inked an agreement with D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments to transform the former Dolet Hills coal plant in Mansfield into a $250 million solar farm that can generate about 240 megawatts of power, enough to provide electricity for about 45,000 homes. The company said in federal filings it hopes the facility will begin generating power by 2025, assuming the project is approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
LOUISIANA STATE
'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith

As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs’s being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Piccadilly parent company acquires North Carolina cafeteria chain

The parent company of Piccadilly has acquired an 85-year-old North Carolina cafeteria chain. Falcon Holdings Management acquired K&W Cafeteria Inc. for an undisclosed sum. K&W, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has 11 locations in North Carolina and Virginia. K&W will continue operating the restaurants under its name, Piccadilly officials said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Louisiana's Chapel Hart headed to 'America's Got Talent' finale. Here's when, how to watch.

The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baker’s Jiu Jitsu opens in St. Francisville

A new martial arts studio has opened in St. Francisville at 7189 U.S. 61. Owner Josh Baker cut the ribbon at Baker’s Jiu Jitsu on July 28 with family and friends, live fighting and food. Baker said he wanted to create a safe space where students of all ages...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA

