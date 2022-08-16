ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans

As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Louisiana State
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored

The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year

On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
BAKER, LA
West Side Journal

Brusly High student among those completing a paid craft internship at ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, were mentored by employees and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thehoofprint.org

The New and Improved Zachary High

From preparing students for college to upgrading the outdated dress code, Zachary High’s new administration is keeping up with the times. After a challenging year, Mrs. Lindsey Spence stepped up as Zachary High School’s new principal. She previously served twenty-one years in the education field, six of those years as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Her first order of business as principal was to address the ancient dress code: “… [this year] students can have facial hair… tattoos can be visible as long as they are appropriate… and also earrings are going to be allowed for males and females.”
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
theadvocate.com

Martini Gala raises money to support Healing House and help grieving children in Acadiana

There is a lot to love about The Healing House and the work they do to help children who are suffering. The mission of Healing House is to provide support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community. We love that, and it seems all of Lafayette loves Healing House’s signature fundraiser, The Martini Tour and Gala. This year, the party was back bigger and better than ever. Numerous sponsors, including Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Advanced Piping Solutions, filled tables on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Doubletree Hotel. The capacity crowd sampled martini creations from Don’s Seafood, Vestal, Walk-On’s, Mercy Kitchen, Tsunami and more. Tsunami won the judges' top martini, while Bon Temps Grill was chosen as the crowd favorite. Congratulations to the winners and to Healing House for a hugely successful night. You are all winners in our eyes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

West St. John fishing duo takes on Lake Hartwell

EDGARD — West St. John’s fishing duo Shamar Pierre and Devrin Harper Jr. traveled to Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina for the second consecutive year to make a splash at Nationals. Presented by Academy Sports +, the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Championship saw participation from...
EDGARD, LA

