theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge schools to get $2.6 million to help expand dual enrollment for 9th graders
Two months after falling short, East Baton Rouge Parish schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse was given the green light to spend money this school year on his plan to transform Baton Rouge public high schools into early colleges. The parish School Board on Thursday voted 7-1 to allow an estimated $2.8...
Baton Rouge, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Denham Springs High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
theadvocate.com
New LSU punter Jay Bramblett is happy to be back in the South, heat and all
As a native of Alabama, punter Jay Bramblett’s exposure to Midwestern football was a shock to his system. When he signed with Notre Dame in 2019 and decided to take advantage of early enrollment to get a head start on his college career, he learned that spring wasn’t a thing that year in South Bend, Indiana.
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
brproud.com
Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
theadvocate.com
How a garage sale find led a Baton Rouge teen to chasing world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik's Cube world records. He was a student at Baton Rouge Lutheran School, where he was a member of the flag football and basketball teams. But no matter what, the Rubik's Cube was always in reach.
theadvocate.com
Gonzales began passenger train planning a dozen years ago: 'Somebody saw the future'
The mayor of Gonzales remembers when he first learned his city would be one of the stops along a proposed passenger train line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that looked like it might be gaining traction. It was 2010, and Barney Arceneaux, in his first term of office as...
theadvocate.com
Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year
On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
theadvocate.com
Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern
The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
theadvocate.com
Budgets totaling $41.1 million approved by West Feliciana School Board
The West Feliciana Parish School Board adopted proposed balanced budgets totaling $41.1 million at its Aug. 16 meeting, the first since classes started for the 2022-23 school year. The total figure includes $34.6 million for the general fund, which accounts for most instructional spending. The board expects to receive $14.95...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored
The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge schools scrap in-house security team, will rely on deputies and BRPD
In an about face, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system won’t bring school security in house after all. Instead, it is expanding its long-standing arrangements with local law enforcement. After championing the idea for months, Superintendent Sito Narcisse informed the parish School Board on Wednesday that in-house security...
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
theadvocate.com
Junior college transfer Trey Laing bringing more of a pass rush to Southern defense
The overhauled Southern defense will have a capable pass rushing defensive end, and his name is not Jordan Lewis. Junior college transfer Trey Laing has been one of the standouts during the Jaguars’ preseason practice, working his way up the ladder with his ability to harass the quarterback. Lewis,...
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Matt Mauck went from minor league baseball to a national championship
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marked 18 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 18, Matt Mauck:. 18 Matt Mauck. QB, 2001-03.
theadvocate.com
Is the triple option right for Donaldsonville? Tigers look to Raiyen Oatis to prove it
Options are usually a good thing in football — unless your team is the one learning to execute a new triple-option offense. Donaldsonville’s Raiyen Oatis wants to punch holes in that notion. And opposing defenses, too. “I hadn’t played quarterback since middle school, so I had to get...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Baton Rouge, LA
Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River is Baton Rouge, Louisiana‘s capital and the second-largest city in the state. It may not be as famous (and notorious) as its neighbor New Orleans, but Baton Rouge has spunk and soul all its own. This city has a rich history...
theadvocate.com
Community: Best Dressed Ball celebrates 55th year and raises funds to fight cancer
Children in the 11-parish service area of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will benefit from the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis with its donation of nonperishable food items and monetary donations to provide over 9,400 meals for children. Active in Kiwanis for more than 104 years, the district recently...
