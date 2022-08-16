ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Feliciana Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
North Carolina State
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
brproud.com

Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year

On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
BAKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High Jump#Track And Field#Aau Junior Olympic Games#Highschoolsports#The Parish#School Board#Aau
theadvocate.com

Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern

The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored

The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
ZACHARY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Baton Rouge, LA

Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River is Baton Rouge, Louisiana‘s capital and the second-largest city in the state. It may not be as famous (and notorious) as its neighbor New Orleans, but Baton Rouge has spunk and soul all its own. This city has a rich history...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy