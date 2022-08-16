Read full article on original website
Community: Best Dressed Ball celebrates 55th year and raises funds to fight cancer
Children in the 11-parish service area of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will benefit from the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis with its donation of nonperishable food items and monetary donations to provide over 9,400 meals for children. Active in Kiwanis for more than 104 years, the district recently...
Martini Gala raises money to support Healing House and help grieving children in Acadiana
There is a lot to love about The Healing House and the work they do to help children who are suffering. The mission of Healing House is to provide support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community. We love that, and it seems all of Lafayette loves Healing House’s signature fundraiser, The Martini Tour and Gala. This year, the party was back bigger and better than ever. Numerous sponsors, including Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Advanced Piping Solutions, filled tables on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Doubletree Hotel. The capacity crowd sampled martini creations from Don’s Seafood, Vestal, Walk-On’s, Mercy Kitchen, Tsunami and more. Tsunami won the judges' top martini, while Bon Temps Grill was chosen as the crowd favorite. Congratulations to the winners and to Healing House for a hugely successful night. You are all winners in our eyes.
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
How a garage sale find led a Baton Rouge teen to chasing world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik's Cube world records. He was a student at Baton Rouge Lutheran School, where he was a member of the flag football and basketball teams. But no matter what, the Rubik's Cube was always in reach.
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Baton Rouge schools to get $2.6 million to help expand dual enrollment for 9th graders
Two months after falling short, East Baton Rouge Parish schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse was given the green light to spend money this school year on his plan to transform Baton Rouge public high schools into early colleges. The parish School Board on Thursday voted 7-1 to allow an estimated $2.8...
Gonzales began passenger train planning a dozen years ago: 'Somebody saw the future'
The mayor of Gonzales remembers when he first learned his city would be one of the stops along a proposed passenger train line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that looked like it might be gaining traction. It was 2010, and Barney Arceneaux, in his first term of office as...
Parking in downtown Baton Rouge is about to change. Pay the kiosk, park in any public spot.
Baton Rouge is weeks away from completing its revamp of hundreds of downtown parking spots as it begins the installation of new kiosks that will remove the need for coins to pay for parking and will enable drivers to park in any public downtown parking space. The 100 multi-space kiosks,...
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 10-16
RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000. OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million. OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500. GYM: 1100 Camellia...
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
An abundance of tacos and a taro coconut milk tea: Best things we ate this week
The shrimp were extra crispy, the pico de gallo was fresh and the jalapeño ranch had just enough kick to it. J. Alexander's might be known for its steaks, but the shrimp tacos were a hit for me. The corn tortillas were the perfect base for the ingredients — not too much and not too little. I left with a full stomach and a smile.
East Baton Rouge schools scrap in-house security team, will rely on deputies and BRPD
In an about face, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system won’t bring school security in house after all. Instead, it is expanding its long-standing arrangements with local law enforcement. After championing the idea for months, Superintendent Sito Narcisse informed the parish School Board on Wednesday that in-house security...
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Made in Acadiana: After he lost his job, the creator of Sirop De Saizon put all his effort into the product
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on items you should know about and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
Budgets totaling $41.1 million approved by West Feliciana School Board
The West Feliciana Parish School Board adopted proposed balanced budgets totaling $41.1 million at its Aug. 16 meeting, the first since classes started for the 2022-23 school year. The total figure includes $34.6 million for the general fund, which accounts for most instructional spending. The board expects to receive $14.95...
St. James Parish temporary blocks solar farms, despite pleas from Entergy CEO, advocates
A push by utility companies and environmentalists for Louisiana to embrace solar power has hit a roadblock in yet another parish — despite a personal appeal by the head of Entergy Louisiana, St. James officials have temporarily halted construction of new solar panel farms. After weeks of debate, St....
10 eats every LSU student has to try from sushi to The Big Cheesy
Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well). Did we miss your favorite?...
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
