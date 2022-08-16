Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Water Conservation Is Critical In San Diego County As Colorado River Declines
August, 2022 – Sandra L. Kerl, general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s 24-month projection for water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell. “Today’s announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation is a reminder...
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies
San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
thevistapress.com
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival
Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
thevistapress.com
Bonsall Women’s Club Recently Distributed More Than $11,000 To Local Non-profits
Bonsall, CA — Bonsall Woman’s Club has recently distributed more than $11,000 to local non-profits after a successful year of fundraising. The following organizations are recipients of BWC charitable donations: Angels of Rawley, Chloe Sanctuary, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Love Your Feral Felines, Save Pets One at a Time, Fallbrook Music Society, Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Girls on the Run, Camp Pendleton YMCA, Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, D’Vine Path, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, Eagle Young Marines, Alabaster Jar Project, Bonsall Educational Foundation (Art), President’s Project: VB Charter School Child Fund, Burns Institute “Camp Beyond the Scars,” REINS, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Canine Companions, Fallbrook Senior Center (meals), Foundation for Senior Care, Bonsall/Fallbrook Little League and Fallbrook Youth Baseball.
thevistapress.com
VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER
Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
thevistapress.com
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”
Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
thevistapress.com
North County Athletes In MLB & Minor League Baseball
David Willauer —Philadelphia Phillies 11 Cincinnati Reds 4 PHI: Torrey Pines alum Garrett Stubbs 2 run homer with 3 RBI’s. St Louis Cardinals 5 Colorado Rockies 4 SL: LaJolla Country Day School alum Tommy Edman a home run. Colo: 2 local San Diego Athletes made headlines Poway alum Connor Joe singled and scored 2 runs. Rancho Bernardo alum Wynton Bernard 2 singles and scored 2 runs.
thevistapress.com
Moonlight Stage Productions Announces 2023 Summer Season
Vista, CA — Moonlight Stage Productions announces its 42nd summer season in 2023 with three regional premiere productions and two revivals. All the musicals selected for the season by Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini have either been adopted from the silver screen or made into movies. Subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale next spring.
