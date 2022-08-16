Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southern set for first full scrimmage and eager to get into gamelike situations
Southern University’s football scrimmage Saturday will be part practice and part dress rehearsal. Coach Eric Dooley wants to see his team polish up some details in game-type situations when the Jaguars go full speed in full pads beginning at 9 a.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium. “We’ve got 85% of...
Baton Rouge, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Denham Springs High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
theadvocate.com
New LSU punter Jay Bramblett is happy to be back in the South, heat and all
As a native of Alabama, punter Jay Bramblett’s exposure to Midwestern football was a shock to his system. When he signed with Notre Dame in 2019 and decided to take advantage of early enrollment to get a head start on his college career, he learned that spring wasn’t a thing that year in South Bend, Indiana.
theadvocate.com
Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern
The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
theadvocate.com
Junior college transfer Trey Laing bringing more of a pass rush to Southern defense
The overhauled Southern defense will have a capable pass rushing defensive end, and his name is not Jordan Lewis. Junior college transfer Trey Laing has been one of the standouts during the Jaguars’ preseason practice, working his way up the ladder with his ability to harass the quarterback. Lewis,...
kalb.com
LSU defense fails to pull it together during scrimmage
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 12th practice on Wednesday, August 17. The offense came out firing throughout most of the practice, but in the scrimmage towards the end, the defense could not stop much at all. “As a head coach, I can’t allow myself...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Matt Mauck went from minor league baseball to a national championship
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marked 18 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 18, Matt Mauck:. 18 Matt Mauck. QB, 2001-03.
theadvocate.com
Is the triple option right for Donaldsonville? Tigers look to Raiyen Oatis to prove it
Options are usually a good thing in football — unless your team is the one learning to execute a new triple-option offense. Donaldsonville’s Raiyen Oatis wants to punch holes in that notion. And opposing defenses, too. “I hadn’t played quarterback since middle school, so I had to get...
thehoofprint.org
The New and Improved Zachary High
From preparing students for college to upgrading the outdated dress code, Zachary High’s new administration is keeping up with the times. After a challenging year, Mrs. Lindsey Spence stepped up as Zachary High School’s new principal. She previously served twenty-one years in the education field, six of those years as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Her first order of business as principal was to address the ancient dress code: “… [this year] students can have facial hair… tattoos can be visible as long as they are appropriate… and also earrings are going to be allowed for males and females.”
theadvocate.com
What we learned about the LSU quarterback battle following Wednesday's scrimmage
Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier commanded LSU's offense through two drives during the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of Wednesday's practice as the Tigers' two-quarterback derby continued. While Daniels was the first quarterback to trot onto the field, LSU coach Brian Kelly kept his comments on both quarterbacks limited afterward. “I thought...
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director
Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
theadvocate.com
Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans
As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge schools to get $2.6 million to help expand dual enrollment for 9th graders
Two months after falling short, East Baton Rouge Parish schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse was given the green light to spend money this school year on his plan to transform Baton Rouge public high schools into early colleges. The parish School Board on Thursday voted 7-1 to allow an estimated $2.8...
theadvocate.com
'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith
As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs’s being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
How a garage sale find led a Baton Rouge teen to chasing world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik's Cube world records. He was a student at Baton Rouge Lutheran School, where he was a member of the flag football and basketball teams. But no matter what, the Rubik's Cube was always in reach.
brproud.com
Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
WAFB.com
Entergy bill assistance starts today
Drainage backlogs homes and roads when it rains hard, which is why East Baton Rouge Parish is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to clean drains and help prevent future flooding. United Way says they received a large number of applications from Entergy customers and that the assistance has reached...
theadvocate.com
10 eats every LSU student has to try from sushi to The Big Cheesy
Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well). Did we miss your favorite?...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Baton Rouge, LA
Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River is Baton Rouge, Louisiana‘s capital and the second-largest city in the state. It may not be as famous (and notorious) as its neighbor New Orleans, but Baton Rouge has spunk and soul all its own. This city has a rich history...
