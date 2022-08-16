ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern

The timing wasn't perfect for Chandler Whitfield's homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn't complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

LSU defense fails to pull it together during scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 12th practice on Wednesday, August 17. The offense came out firing throughout most of the practice, but in the scrimmage towards the end, the defense could not stop much at all. "As a head coach, I can't allow myself...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thehoofprint.org

The New and Improved Zachary High

From preparing students for college to upgrading the outdated dress code, Zachary High's new administration is keeping up with the times. After a challenging year, Mrs. Lindsey Spence stepped up as Zachary High School's new principal. She previously served twenty-one years in the education field, six of those years as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Her first order of business as principal was to address the ancient dress code: "… [this year] students can have facial hair… tattoos can be visible as long as they are appropriate… and also earrings are going to be allowed for males and females."
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

What we learned about the LSU quarterback battle following Wednesday's scrimmage

Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier commanded LSU's offense through two drives during the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of Wednesday's practice as the Tigers' two-quarterback derby continued. While Daniels was the first quarterback to trot onto the field, LSU coach Brian Kelly kept his comments on both quarterbacks limited afterward. "I thought...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director

Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men's soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master's degree from Arkansas State.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans

As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I'm especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm's way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith

As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs's being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they've been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Entergy bill assistance starts today

Drainage backlogs homes and roads when it rains hard, which is why East Baton Rouge Parish is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to clean drains and help prevent future flooding. United Way says they received a large number of applications from Entergy customers and that the assistance has reached...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

10 eats every LSU student has to try from sushi to The Big Cheesy

Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well). Did we miss your favorite?...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Baton Rouge, LA

Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River is Baton Rouge, Louisiana's capital and the second-largest city in the state. It may not be as famous (and notorious) as its neighbor New Orleans, but Baton Rouge has spunk and soul all its own. This city has a rich history...
BATON ROUGE, LA

