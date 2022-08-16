Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
WDSU
St. John Parish Sheriff's Office seeking missing man
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Cleveland Carter Jr., also known as "Boe-Enus," who was reported missing by his family on Aug. 12. Deputies report that Carter was last seen in Reserve wearing black pants, a black...
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
stmarynow.com
Deputies, Patterson police make arrests on resisting charges
St. Mary and Patterson authorities each made arrests Thursday on charges of resisting an officer. The St. Mary case also involved charges of negligent injury. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and made these arrests:. --Terrance McClain,...
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles
MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
theadvocate.com
St. James Parish temporary blocks solar farms, despite pleas from Entergy CEO, advocates
A push by utility companies and environmentalists for Louisiana to embrace solar power has hit a roadblock in yet another parish — despite a personal appeal by the head of Entergy Louisiana, St. James officials have temporarily halted construction of new solar panel farms. After weeks of debate, St....
westcentralsbest.com
AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
theadvocate.com
'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith
As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs’s being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business
An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
L'Observateur
St. James Parish holds successful Market Day
GRAMERCY — St. James Parish showcased several talented local vendors during the recent August Market Day held at the Welcome Center. The next Market Day will be held on September 10.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: How a request for low-sodium seasoning grew into a popular product
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit as food is such an important part of life in south Louisiana.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ricky Washington & Tevin Jenkins
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two wanted fugitives. There are multiple ways to leave on tip.
theadvocate.com
A new federal lawsuit is trying to stop Louisiana from sending juveniles to Angola
Civil rights attorneys are asking a federal judge to block state officials from moving a group of teens from a deteriorating youth jail to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. A complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana comes amid mounting anger...
Ascension Parish man dies in single car crash in St. Charles Parish
MONTZ, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal, single car accident that claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy from Sorrento, Louisiana. Police say Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on Highway 61 near Evangeline Road in Montz. Kennedy's Hyundai veered from the left lane of Highway 61 north, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Hyundai continued to travel past the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.
