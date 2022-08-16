ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
MONROE, LA
stmarynow.com

Deputies, Patterson police make arrests on resisting charges

St. Mary and Patterson authorities each made arrests Thursday on charges of resisting an officer. The St. Mary case also involved charges of negligent injury. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and made these arrests:. --Terrance McClain,...
PATTERSON, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles

MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith

As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs’s being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business

An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Ascension Parish man dies in single car crash in St. Charles Parish

MONTZ, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal, single car accident that claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy from Sorrento, Louisiana. Police say Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on Highway 61 near Evangeline Road in Montz. Kennedy's Hyundai veered from the left lane of Highway 61 north, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Hyundai continued to travel past the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.
SORRENTO, LA

