Community: Best Dressed Ball celebrates 55th year and raises funds to fight cancer
Children in the 11-parish service area of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will benefit from the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis with its donation of nonperishable food items and monetary donations to provide over 9,400 meals for children. Active in Kiwanis for more than 104 years, the district recently...
Budgets totaling $41.1 million approved by West Feliciana School Board
The West Feliciana Parish School Board adopted proposed balanced budgets totaling $41.1 million at its Aug. 16 meeting, the first since classes started for the 2022-23 school year. The total figure includes $34.6 million for the general fund, which accounts for most instructional spending. The board expects to receive $14.95...
Baton Rouge schools to get $2.6 million to help expand dual enrollment for 9th graders
Two months after falling short, East Baton Rouge Parish schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse was given the green light to spend money this school year on his plan to transform Baton Rouge public high schools into early colleges. The parish School Board on Thursday voted 7-1 to allow an estimated $2.8...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 10-16
RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000. OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million. OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500. GYM: 1100 Camellia...
Years after state takeover, Capitol High alumni seek local control: 'We want our history'
It was unusually cool in the Capitol High gym Wednesday night thanks to the recent addition of air-conditioning but the passions still ran warm as an audience of more than 100 people, most of them graduates, shared what they want to see in the future for this historic Baton Rouge school.
Letters: Reading programs must be implemented by state, educators
“Reading is fundamental” aptly states the goal that we have for our children — mastery of fundamental reading skills. Specifically mastering these skills by third grade. However, recently released LEAP scores show less than half of Louisiana’s K-3 students are currently reading at or above grade level. This is alarming.
Gonzales began passenger train planning a dozen years ago: 'Somebody saw the future'
The mayor of Gonzales remembers when he first learned his city would be one of the stops along a proposed passenger train line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that looked like it might be gaining traction. It was 2010, and Barney Arceneaux, in his first term of office as...
Martini Gala raises money to support Healing House and help grieving children in Acadiana
There is a lot to love about The Healing House and the work they do to help children who are suffering. The mission of Healing House is to provide support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community. We love that, and it seems all of Lafayette loves Healing House’s signature fundraiser, The Martini Tour and Gala. This year, the party was back bigger and better than ever. Numerous sponsors, including Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Advanced Piping Solutions, filled tables on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Doubletree Hotel. The capacity crowd sampled martini creations from Don’s Seafood, Vestal, Walk-On’s, Mercy Kitchen, Tsunami and more. Tsunami won the judges' top martini, while Bon Temps Grill was chosen as the crowd favorite. Congratulations to the winners and to Healing House for a hugely successful night. You are all winners in our eyes.
Louisiana breaks ground on monument at State Capitol honoring Black veterans
As he turned the dirt on what will be the first monument to Black veterans on State Capitol grounds, Gov. John Bel Edwards remarked Wednesday that he had reached his 50s before learning of the significance and valor of Black troops at the Civil War battle at Port Hudson. “I...
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
CF Industries considering $2 billion 'blue ammonia' facility in Ascension, would create 103 jobs
CF Industries said it is considering building a $2 billion "blue ammonia" plant in Ascension Parish that would create 103 jobs. The jobs would have an average annual salary of nearly $111,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 311 indirect jobs would be created in metro Baton Rouge.
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
Made in Acadiana: How a request for low-sodium seasoning grew into a popular product
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit as food is such an important part of life in south Louisiana.
Letters: Too many street projects are underway, yet incomplete in New Orleans
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business. While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans
As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
East Baton Rouge schools scrap in-house security team, will rely on deputies and BRPD
In an about face, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system won’t bring school security in house after all. Instead, it is expanding its long-standing arrangements with local law enforcement. After championing the idea for months, Superintendent Sito Narcisse informed the parish School Board on Wednesday that in-house security...
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
A new federal lawsuit is trying to stop Louisiana from sending juveniles to Angola
Civil rights attorneys are asking a federal judge to block state officials from moving a group of teens from a deteriorating youth jail to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. A complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana comes amid mounting anger...
