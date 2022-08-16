ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 10-16

RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000. OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million. OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500. GYM: 1100 Camellia...
Letters: Reading programs must be implemented by state, educators

“Reading is fundamental” aptly states the goal that we have for our children — mastery of fundamental reading skills. Specifically mastering these skills by third grade. However, recently released LEAP scores show less than half of Louisiana’s K-3 students are currently reading at or above grade level. This is alarming.
Martini Gala raises money to support Healing House and help grieving children in Acadiana

There is a lot to love about The Healing House and the work they do to help children who are suffering. The mission of Healing House is to provide support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community. We love that, and it seems all of Lafayette loves Healing House’s signature fundraiser, The Martini Tour and Gala. This year, the party was back bigger and better than ever. Numerous sponsors, including Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Advanced Piping Solutions, filled tables on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Doubletree Hotel. The capacity crowd sampled martini creations from Don’s Seafood, Vestal, Walk-On’s, Mercy Kitchen, Tsunami and more. Tsunami won the judges' top martini, while Bon Temps Grill was chosen as the crowd favorite. Congratulations to the winners and to Healing House for a hugely successful night. You are all winners in our eyes.
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
Letters: Too many street projects are underway, yet incomplete in New Orleans

On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business. While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans

As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
