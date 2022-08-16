Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
$SHIB: Legendary Game Creator Says Test Version of ‘Shiba Eternity’ 50X More Popular Than Expected
On Monday (August 15), legendary video game designer and developer William David Volk talked about Shiba Inu’s upcoming card game “Shiba Eternity”. Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu:. “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a dog-themed meme cryptocurrency named after a Japanese dog breed. It was...
u.today
Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin on Twitter; Is Market Cap Next?
Shiba Inu has surpassed Dogecoin by number of followers on Twitter, one of the most popular social media platforms. At press time, the official Twitter account of Shiba Inu has 3.44 million followers compared to Dogecoin's 3.43 million. The official Twitter account tweeted out a message of support for the...
u.today
Kingdomverse Introduces Closed Alpha Version of Defend The Kingdom Game with NFTs
Kingdomverse is an innovative community-driven Metaverse project that allows every GameFi enthusiast to create its own Metaverse ("Kingdom"). Now, its first GameFi title is available in closed alpha release. Kingdomverse unveils closed alpha for its newest game Defend The Kingdom. According to the statement shared by the team of Kingdomverse,...
Truly tasteless: Japan's plastic food artists get creative
From the "leaning tower of pizza" to a fish slicing and cooking itself and a dragon emerging from a dragon fruit, Japanese artisans' quirky plastic food sculptures went on display this week at an exhibition in Tokyo. At an Iwasaki factory in Yokohama near Tokyo, artisans first take moulds of ingredients from actual meals cooked by the firm's restaurant clients.
Comments / 0