ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Maybe we’ll become a genre’: Wu-Lu, the punky lo-fi hip-hop star moving fast to transcend labels

By Ammar Kalia
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6f6e_0hIk5dT100
Photograph: Machine Operated

You can hear the screaming from across the street. Through the window of a Brixton skate shop, two drummers are pounding away at a kit on a makeshift stage. Miles Romans-Hopcraft, AKA Wu-Lu, is hunched in front, cradling a microphone. The veins on his neck are pulsing as he bellows, while a handful of people surround him with their legs shaking, ready to jump.

When we meet in early July, Romans-Hopcraft has spent the week skating through London clutching a fistful of bright pink stickers bearing the slogan, “Where’s Wu-Lu?” Slapping them on to lamp-posts and blank walls, Romans-Hopcraft has been hinting at the release of his debut album, Loggerhead, with a series of pop-up shows at his favourite spots in the city.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

“The screaming hits a little endorphin button,” he says when we meet during a skating break at his south London studio. “Before I do shows with the band, we huddle up and I just scream in their faces to get us hyped up because, when we’re on stage, we’re giving everything we got. It’s for us as much as it is for the audience – we’re letting everything out that’s pent up, and we even have an empty mic there for people to get up and express themselves, too.” He pauses. “No one’s done it yet though.”

Romans-Hopcraft was indoctrinated into the thrill of live music from an early age: alongside his twin brother, Ben, he guested in his trumpeter father’s reggae-fusion band Soothsayers as a preteen. By 15, he was making his own beats on a drum machine and sampling from the records that his mother, a contemporary dancer, would bring home from her job at the charity Youth Music. Over the next decade, Romans-Hopcraft would teach himself production skills, resulting in a dubstep project under the name TJ Mileage and an atmospheric hip-hop collaboration with producer Hector Plimmer as Monster Playground. Finally he landed on the solo moniker Wu-Lu, adapted from the Amharic word for water (“wuha”).

As Wu-Lu, Romans-Hopcraft has defied genres. He produced breezy lo-fi beats on his self-released 2015 debut Ginga, before foregrounding a grittier, guitar-led sound on 2018’s Habesha, and finding his breakthrough with the blazing, punk-fuelled anti-gentrification anthem South in 2021. Released with an energetic video that featured Romans-Hopcraft and his band joining Black Lives Matter protests in Brixton, the song became a paean to the rapidly changing area where the 32-year-old has spent his life. “I used to live in south London / There’s not much of it left,” he sings in a guttural baritone before that rasping scream erupts, expressing anguish and release in equal measure.

“Brixton is a place that I never really realised meant so much to me until it started changing,” he says. “You take it for granted but now it feels like the community is being turned from sugar cane into white sugar – all the nutrients and joy are being refined out of it into something that is unhealthy.”

As a teenager, Romans-Hopcraft found his community in a local skatepark. “I would hang out with a lot of older guys and they took me under their wing,” he says. “They had an ‘I don’t give a shit’ attitude but they would always look out for the youngsters. It was like a family and they taught me it was important to pursue what gave you joy, no matter what other people think.”

He took on that attitude of his skatepark elders after enrolling at Brixton music and media school Raw Material. Romans-Hopcraft eventually became a tutor, teaching production while he used its studios to write his own tracks. “They gave me time and space to develop my craft, which is so hard to come by now with arts funding cut everywhere,” he says. “It really taught me the importance of giving back to the younger generations. If we don’t fight for them, everything we have will be uprooted.”

After leaving Raw Material, he went on to work at Alford House youth club, in nearby Kennington, encouraging musical youngsters to develop creative independence. “If you really want to do something, you can do it yourself – you don’t need to wait for a label to sign you,” he says. “I’m living proof of that.”

It’s an ethos that he applied to the creation of Loggerhead when Covid first struck in 2020. Hanging out one day in a friend’s empty pub, he decided the cavernous space would be perfect to record in. A few days later, he had hired a mixing desk and invited his band down to jam. “We played through the night until 7am and came up with the riff for the single Broken Homes,” he says. “The next day I decided: we’re making an album. I’m gonna spend all my money and see what happens.”

The noise complaints soon arrived, and the group were kicked out. Still, Romans-Hopcraft scoured his south London contacts and found another space one of them had set up farther afield – in Norway. A few flights, one month and 40 demos later, he had the bones of Loggerhead. Whittled down to just 12 tracks, the finished album is a powerhouse of unvarnished self-expression, veering from the soft melancholy of Calo Paste to the indignant anger of Times, featuring rapper Lex Amor and singers Greentea Peng and Léa Sen.

“This is a record about being alone in your head,” Romans-Hopcraft says. “It has a punk ethos but I don’t know what genre to call it. It’s just a diary of how I’ve been feeling; maybe the name Wu-Lu will become a genre in itself.”

The genre-splicing nature of Romans-Hopcraft’s sound enticed record labels, and he eventually signed with Warp. “I did it at this point in my career because I can take us all along with me now – my band and even my 14-year-old brother,” he laughs. “Just as my dad got me and Ben on stage when we were kids, I got him up and crowdsurfing at Glastonbury [where Wu-Lu performed on the William’s Green stage]. That’s what it’s all about.”

Indeed, that Glastonbury show was a family affair. It featured brother Ben – later Childhood frontman and one half of the duo Insecure Men – on bass and their mother in the crowd. “That was actually the first time my mum has seen me play as Wu-Lu,” he says, smiling. “She was so proud backstage, telling everyone: ‘That’s my boy.’ She always told us kids that we can achieve whatever we commit to, and that’s why I just go with my heart. It’s gotten me this far – let’s see where we get to next.”

Loggerhead is out now. Wu-Lu plays Village Underground, London, on 8 September.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Transcend#Lo Fi#Punk#Art#Romans
The Guardian

Was J Cole’s move from hip-hop to pro basketball a mere marketing stunt?

The Scarborough Shooting Stars came within a single basket of winning the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) title on Sunday, losing to the Hamilton Honey Badgers by just two points after a run of 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Despite their heartbreaking loss, Scarborough’s season should still be considered a success – the team made it to the championship game in their first year in the league, and the high-scoring duo of Jalen Harris and Kassius Robertson are a dynamic backcourt around which to build. Harris even once scored 31 points against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Yet, despite his NBA pedigree, Harris is not even the most well-known guard on his team. That distinction falls to Grammy-winning rap artist J Cole. Or, more accurately in this context, 6ft 3in Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

406K+
Followers
94K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy