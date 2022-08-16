ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘A fish rots from the head’ – United fans plan protests before Liverpool game

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7adP_0hIk5Tad00

The 1958, a Manchester United fan group, will stage a fresh protest against the Glazers before Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday, with the Manchester United Supporters Trust separately branding the American family’s ownership as akin to a “fish that rots from the head”.

After events organised by The 1958 before the first game of the new season against Brighton and last season’s fixture with Norwich in April, there is expected to be a march to the stadium that will aim to arrive opposite the club megastore for 7.30pm, half an hour before kick-off.

A statement on the group’s website said: “For Liverpool, we will plant The 1958 flag at the trinity [statue] for those wanting to make a stand from 7.30pm. In support of match-going and non match-going fans who have made the journey to show their discontent against this failing ownership.

“We urge anyone to please contact us for any future ideas or plans concerning match day actions so we can help to validate the feasibility and provide help, support and advice. We are all on the same side and it’s crucial the momentum and pressure is maintained above all else. This is a war not a battle, dig yourselves in and be prepared for the long haul.”

The protest before the game against Brighton featured a large number gathering by the Trinity statue with flares being let off and the megastore forced to close for a period. United lost that game 2-1 and that was followed by Saturday’s humiliating 4-0 reverse at Brentford .

A large constituency of supporters have been unhappy with the Glazers’ ownership since Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 via a leveraged purchase that loaded a considerable debt on the club. Seventeen years later that stands at roughly £500m.

Meanwhile, the Brentford defeat moved the Manchester United Supporters Trust to release a statement that was particularly strong given it is in negotiations with the club regarding a fan-share policy that is expected to be passed following last week’s ballot with Must members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFs0I_0hIk5Tad00
Joel and Avram Glazer are owners of Manchester United and the cause of a lot of fans’ discontent Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA

It said: “As we’ve always said, a fish rots from the head. And the ultimate responsibility for the terrible state of our football club must lie with its owners, the Glazer family. It is now for them and their management team to explain to United fans just why we are in this state, and what they are going to do about it. We’ve had some difficult times in the last decade, but this really does feel like rock bottom.

“We’re being asked a lot about protests at upcoming games (including Liverpool) and as we have always said we will publicise any credible, lawful and peaceful protest so that our members have the information and can make their own decision as to whether they wish to take part.

“We will announce the ballot result in the coming days and expand the consultation to ensure no fan is excluded from giving their view.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lampard admits ‘business decision’ may decide Gordon’s Everton future

Frank Lampard has reiterated his desire to keep Anthony Gordon but admitted the Everton forward’s future will be decided on both a football and business level. Everton, who are close to signing attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, rejected a bid of around £45m from Chelsea for the 21-year-old on Monday and maintain the academy graduate is not for sale. “We are not looking at it as ‘Where can we go with this deal?’” insisted Lampard, who also acknowledged it would be naive to guarantee Gordon will still be an Everton player after the transfer deadline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avram Glazer
The Guardian

Manchester United agree Casemiro deal after Ancelotti confirms player exit

Manchester United have announced they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. Earlier on Friday, the Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, admitted that Casemiro was going to join Manchester United. The Premier League club have now confirmed “an agreement in principle” is in place, in what will be a significant lift for Erik ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Fish#Upcoming Games#Rots#Glazers#American#Trinity
The Guardian

Was J Cole’s move from hip-hop to pro basketball a mere marketing stunt?

The Scarborough Shooting Stars came within a single basket of winning the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) title on Sunday, losing to the Hamilton Honey Badgers by just two points after a run of 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Despite their heartbreaking loss, Scarborough’s season should still be considered a success – the team made it to the championship game in their first year in the league, and the high-scoring duo of Jalen Harris and Kassius Robertson are a dynamic backcourt around which to build. Harris even once scored 31 points against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Yet, despite his NBA pedigree, Harris is not even the most well-known guard on his team. That distinction falls to Grammy-winning rap artist J Cole. Or, more accurately in this context, 6ft 3in Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

406K+
Followers
94K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy