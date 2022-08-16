ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East End Capital Plans 16 Soundstages In Downtown LA’s Arts District

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
 3 days ago
Downtown Los Angeles is going through a transformation and East End Capital is planning on building 16 soundstages in the Arts District. The 720-square-foot development would be close to the infamous 6th Street Bridge.

East End Studios filed plans with the city to develop 15 acres of land at 6th and Alameda streets, according to Commercial Observer . The space would not only house 321,530 square feet of studio facilities, but it would include 293,320 square feet of office space, 106,570 square feet of production support, and 1,327 parking spots.

“The existing and proposed amenities in the area, the sheer size of the property, and the billions of dollars of nearby transit investment represented an unmatched opportunity to bring desperately needed modern production space to Los Angeles,” Shep Wainwright, managing partner of East End Studios, said in a statement.

According to Los Angeles Times , the London-based architecture firm Grimshaw had the task of designing the property.

Architect Andrew Byrne explained the “vertical approach to the campus design,” adding that this approach free’s up “valuable land area for larger studios and base camps while also creating better pedestrian and vehicular circulation between the soundstages and creative workplace space.”

Developers hope to get the approval within two years and complete the project two years after that. If approved, the added studio space would come as California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his support for an extension of the film and television production tax credit program .

“California is the entertainment capital of the world, and it is exciting and appropriate for the state to invest in keeping and expanding its impact,” Senator Anthony Portantino said . “The economic benefit from extending the Film and Television Tax Credit Program creates thousands of jobs for talented craftspeople and generates significant revenue for our budget.”

