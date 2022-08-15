Galen R. Wiens, 87, passed away August 11, 2022, in Higginsville, MO. He was born January 8, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Cornelius and Lucille Penner Wiens. He served 20 years in the United States Navy. He then served as a police office in Inman and was Chief of Police in Galva. He was a member of the Inman Mennonite Church.

HIGGINSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO