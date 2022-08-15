ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adastraradio.com

Kansas Athletics Announces 2022 Dates for Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KUAthletics.com) – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Kansas Football head coach Lance Leipold, which begins Monday, August 29 live from Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence. The hour-long show will feature the second-year Kansas coach, alongside the Voice of the Jayhawks,...
LAWRENCE, KS
adastraradio.com

Galen R. Wiens

Galen R. Wiens, 87, passed away August 11, 2022, in Higginsville, MO. He was born January 8, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Cornelius and Lucille Penner Wiens. He served 20 years in the United States Navy. He then served as a police office in Inman and was Chief of Police in Galva. He was a member of the Inman Mennonite Church.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy