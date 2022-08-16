ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Long-hidden rare synagogue mural restored

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bb93i_0hIk3dOb00

A mural that was painted in a US synagogue more than 100 years ago by a Lithuanian immigrant — and hidden behind a wall for years— has been restored and listed as a rare piece of art.

The large colorful triptych painted by sign painter Ben Zion Black in 1910 shows the Ten Commandments with a lion on both sides and the sun beaming down.

Now known as the “Lost Mural”, it is a rare representation of the art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust, experts say.

Josh Perelman, chief curator and director of exhibitions and interpretation at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia said: “When I learned about the mural and what it is and the story behind the artist, I was completely amazed, and there is nothing like this elsewhere in this country.

It’s both a Jewish story and an American story

“It makes it both a treasure and also a significant work, both in American Jewish religious life and the world of art in this country,” he said.

Black, who was also a musician, playwright and poet, decorated the inside of what was then the Chai Adam Synagogue in 1910 in a Jewish neighborhood in Burlington, Vermont known as Little Jerusalem. He painted the triptych in the apse of the building, as well as other murals in the synagogue’s interior.

But the synagogue closed in 1939 when it merged with another one and the original building went on to have other uses, including a carpet store, according to the Lost Mural website.

When the building was being turned into apartments in 1986 a wall was erected in front of the mural. Black’s two daughters donated money to have archival photographs taken of the art, but it was unclear at the time whether the mural could be saved.

The mural’s lathes were reinforced, and the artwork was encased in a metal frame for a move in 2015 by crane and then by truck to the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue.

In its new home, conservators restored damaged sections of paint and cleaned the entire mural, revealing its original vibrant color and detail.

The work took place during the coronavirus pandemic, when the building was largely unused. It is now on view to the public.

Senior Rabbi Amy Small said: “It’s both a Jewish story and an American story.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Vermont Society
Local
Vermont Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
newschain

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s most steadfast Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a party primary on Tuesday. Ms Cheney fell to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogues#Public Art#Art Museum#Murals#Lithuanian#American#Jewish
newschain

Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw. The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Religion
newschain

Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock

The driest weather for decades has forced the relaxation of strict environmental rules allowing farmers to make it easier to feed and graze their animals, the Government has announced. The temporary changes mean farmers will have the option to relax the guidelines in their agri-environment scheme agreements and make it...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Two dead after plane collision in California

At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
newschain

Elon Musk announces ‘plan’ to buy Manchester United

Elon Musk has said he plans to buy the Manchester United football club. The billionaire tech entrepreneur flagged the purchase in a short tweet on Tuesday, though it is unclear whether his statement was meant as a joke. Musk, 51, tweeted to his 103 million followers: “To be clear, I...
BUSINESS
newschain

Liz Truss agrees to interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson

Liz Truss has agreed to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Nick Robinson. The Tory leadership frontrunner will take part in the one-to-one interview at 7pm on August 30 on BBC One, the BBC News Press Team tweeted on Thursday. Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10 Rishi...
POLITICS
newschain

What can households do to cope with soaring inflation?

The surging cost of living is pushing more and more households towards breaking point as rising food and fuel prices sent inflation to double figures for the first time in 40 years. Combined with eye-watering gas and electricity tariff increases, consumers are facing soaring costs at every turn. What lies...
BUSINESS
newschain

How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

Here are some examples of how the cost of everyday goods and services have risen in the past year. The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics. In each case, the figure is the percentage...
BUSINESS
newschain

Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy