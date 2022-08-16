Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa to transform historic council chambers
City officials are embarking on a “generational opportunity” to “reimagine and reinvent City Hall” with a new building and site for the city council chambers. The chambers serve as the heart of Mesa’s democracy, where the public interfaces with elected officials and actions. Staff unveiled...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa group aims to get kids to read more
Keep an eye for the “Page Coach” traversing Mesa streets during the months of August and September. Mesa-based Kids Need to Read – a national organization – is celebrating 15 years of literacy for children in communities everywhere. The “Page Coach,” a takeoff on the old-west...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers
PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
gilbertsunnews.com
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
iheart.com
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app
PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
kjzz.org
Phoenix assures its water users after grim water report
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation issued its annual report on the condition of the nation’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. And although the news was grim, the city of Phoenix says water will continue to come out of the taps. The Bureau announced new cutbacks,...
allaboutarizonanews.com
ADOT Seeking Federal Grant For the West Kingman Traffic Interchange
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
kjzz.org
Salad and Go founders embrace New England roots with Angie's Lobster drive-thru restaurant
Phoenix is a long way from the Northeast, but one New Englander is looking to bring a bit of that region to the desert. And he’s taking a unique approach to making it happen. Tony Christofellis and his wife started the Salad and Go drive-thru chain, and now, they’re...
AZFamily
San Tan Valley man turns to On Your Side to find missing tuition money
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley man needed to shift classes from one community college to another. But what should have been a simple transaction became a big headache when his tuition money just disappeared. Micah Emerson is a busy guy. He’s a husband, father...
Phoenix New Times
Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater to Open This Fall in the East Valley
East Valley concertgoers and music fans will be getting more blues and jazz in the coming months, thanks to a new venue set to debut this fall. Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater, a local nonprofit organization “created for the education and preservation of America’s music,” will begin putting on concerts by local and touring artists in October. Shows will take place at Connect Church, a 350-person capacity venue and house of worship at 5255 East Brown Road in Mesa.
