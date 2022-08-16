ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners

The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa to transform historic council chambers

City officials are embarking on a “generational opportunity” to “reimagine and reinvent City Hall” with a new building and site for the city council chambers. The chambers serve as the heart of Mesa’s democracy, where the public interfaces with elected officials and actions. Staff unveiled...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa group aims to get kids to read more

Keep an eye for the “Page Coach” traversing Mesa streets during the months of August and September. Mesa-based Kids Need to Read – a national organization – is celebrating 15 years of literacy for children in communities everywhere. The “Page Coach,” a takeoff on the old-west...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
City
Mesa, AZ
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
Ahwatukee Foothills News

The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens

Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers

PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Crime#Drugs#Politics Local#Election Local#Councilwoman#Air Force
gilbertsunnews.com

Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services

Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town

A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water

Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC 15 News

Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
kjzz.org

Phoenix assures its water users after grim water report

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation issued its annual report on the condition of the nation’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. And although the news was grim, the city of Phoenix says water will continue to come out of the taps. The Bureau announced new cutbacks,...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

ADOT Seeking Federal Grant For the West Kingman Traffic Interchange

The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater to Open This Fall in the East Valley

East Valley concertgoers and music fans will be getting more blues and jazz in the coming months, thanks to a new venue set to debut this fall. Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater, a local nonprofit organization “created for the education and preservation of America’s music,” will begin putting on concerts by local and touring artists in October. Shows will take place at Connect Church, a 350-person capacity venue and house of worship at 5255 East Brown Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy