Former state Rep. Christy Stutzman announces her candidacy for the Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District seat Monday outside the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart. Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey

ELKHART — A former Indiana state representative and the former Indiana attorney general are among the latest to enter a race for the state’s 2nd District seat in Congress following the death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.

Standing outside the RV/MH Hall of Fame, Christy Stutzman, a Republican from Middlebury, announced Monday she is running for Congress in the November 2022 special election.