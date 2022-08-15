Morgan State hires Kenny Monday, first Black wrestler to win Olympic gold medal, as head coach [Baltimore Sun]

It's been nearly a year since a shy and reserved boy from South Dakota became the talk of the town, state and country for his efforts during the Little League World Series. Gavin Weir, now 13, was the last player admitted into the Sioux Falls All-Stars team that became the South Dakota representative for the Little League World Series regional tournament and eventually the big tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in the summer of 2021.

