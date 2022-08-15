Morgan State hires Kenny Monday, first Black wrestler to win Olympic gold medal, as head coach [Baltimore Sun]

Read full article on original website
Support flows in for injured Utah little leaguer baseball player
As the 12-year-old Utah baseball player who was injured at the Little League World Series continues to recover, one of the biggest stars in the game sent him a special video.
Younger brother of injured Little League World Series player will take his place on the team
The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson,...
First day of Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fans have been pouring into the Little League World Series grounds for the first time since 2019. It’s been a long time coming. The world series games haven’t been open to the public in two years so as you can see behind me, there are a lot of people in […]
A year after taking Little League World Series by storm, Gavin Weir's dominance on the diamond continues
It's been nearly a year since a shy and reserved boy from South Dakota became the talk of the town, state and country for his efforts during the Little League World Series. Gavin Weir, now 13, was the last player admitted into the Sioux Falls All-Stars team that became the South Dakota representative for the Little League World Series regional tournament and eventually the big tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in the summer of 2021.
Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
Washington Commanders bringing back the hog? Fans voting on team mascot
In a full rebrand, the Washington Football Team officially became the Washington Commanders this offseason. Any time there is such
'I gotta be me:' Jimmy Reilly takes over Thomas Jefferson University men's basketball
Jimmy Reilly is the new head men’s basketball coach at Division II Thomas Jefferson University. He spent the last 15 years as the top assistant to Basketball Hall of Famer Herb Magee, and he’s taking over now that Magee has retired.
Varsity Q&A: Marriotts Ridge field hockey forward Addy Obitz ready to return after missing last season
Marriotts Ridge field hockey senior forward Addy Obitz is eager to return for the Mustangs after missing the entirety of her junior season due to injury. Shortly before her return to high school action, Obitz spoke with the Howard County Times to discuss her rehab and her excitement for this upcoming season (questions and answers have been edited for clarity): What was the injury that kept you ...
Commanders land sports wagering license for FedEx Field
The Commanders' goal of installing a sportsbook at FedEx Field is very close to crossing the goal line. On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the franchise landed a sports wagering license for its home stadium. The license was granted by the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Commission. According to WTOP.com,...
Little League World Series: Age limits, roster size and TV schedule
It’s almost time for the most wholesome, yet competitive sporting event of the year: the Little League World Series. Twenty teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10 international – will convene in Williamsport, Pa. this August for the annual tournament. While you’re...
