New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The...
Resolution to bring adult changing tables for people with disabilities to Dane Co facilities
MADISON, Wis.— The ability to use a public restroom is something many take for granted but for some people a trip to the bathroom requires accommodation that isn’t available in most places but county leaders are working to help change that. At Thursday’s Dane County Board meeting Supervisor...
‘It’s a huge win’: ATV rider in Columbia County excited by new ordinance allowing off-road vehicles on some county highways
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Most days, Ellen Pulver is out delivering mail on Columbia County roads in her large white van. However, she says you can sometimes find her on her UTV. “It’s more wide open,” said Pulver. “You get to see more stuff, and you’re going a little...
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
Barry filed a recount petition on Thursday in Rock County, where she lost to Olsen by 529 votes. The 2nd District covers all of Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, and Sauk counties and part of Rock County. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said in a media release that Rock County plans...
‘A true honor’: Healthcare heroes in Rock County receive special award
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Congressman Bryan Steil on Thursday presented three healthcare heroes a special award during an event at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville. The awards were a surprise to the recipients, Clare O’Dell and Amanda Johnson of Mercyhealth and Beth Schauer of Healthnet for Rock County. “It’s very...
Supplies from News 3 Now Back-to-School Drive given to kids across Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on some free school supplies as they get ready to head back to class in just a couple of weeks. Over the past several weeks and with your help, News 3 Now collected thousands of items for students, ranging from backpacks to notebooks, pens, pencils and everything in between.
Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court
In court Thursday, a commissioner set cash bond at $100,000 for Pollard and Anderson and $50,000 for Koger. The charges stem from a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man near the intersection of Leland Drive and Balsam Road on Aug. 5. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police...
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
The owners thanked their staff as well as the local farmers, brewers and other businesses who partnered with them. They also thanked customers for helping to build an “incredible community.”. “We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us,” they said. “And are grateful...
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building
MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
Arena man killed in crash, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says
A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves on the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle...
‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
Madison police release photos of suspects in catalytic converter theft
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.
Where are the bugs this summer? Experts say fewer insects worldwide could create problems we can’t swat away
MADISON, Wis. — While monarch butterflies and bees have been making headlines, the world is losing more bugs of all kinds to habitat loss, invasive species, pesticide use, and more human causes. You may have noticed that, for example, if you’re slapping more mosquitos away lately. “I have...
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
American Family Children’s Hospital welcomes new four-legged employee
MADISON, Wis. — Kids fighting illness in the American Family Children’s Hospital have a new companion to help bring a smile to their faces. Cola, a 2-year-old male golden doodle, joined the hospital’s child life team on August 1. He’s the second four-legged member of the team, joining 3-year-old golden doodle Kiko.
Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues
MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
Coach of the Week: Wisconsin Dells’ Mike Janke
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — When Mike Janke started with Wisconsin Dells football, he was a volunteer assistant middle school coach. Fast forward to now, he’s the leader of the program who’s coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1986. He earned his way up to the head coach spot and that’s what he’s preaching to his Chiefs.
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season
MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
‘When we get 10 new ones, we lose 25 veterans’: more new young referees needed for Wisconsin youth sports
VERONA/OREGON, Wis.- With the school year weeks away youth sports will also kickoff, calling referees back into play. But referee associations say the number of officials coming in isn’t keeping up with the number getting out of the game. “One of our goals and I think any association that’s...
