ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wglr.com

‘A true honor’: Healthcare heroes in Rock County receive special award

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Congressman Bryan Steil on Thursday presented three healthcare heroes a special award during an event at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville. The awards were a surprise to the recipients, Clare O’Dell and Amanda Johnson of Mercyhealth and Beth Schauer of Healthnet for Rock County. “It’s very...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court

In court Thursday, a commissioner set cash bond at $100,000 for Pollard and Anderson and $50,000 for Koger. The charges stem from a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man near the intersection of Leland Drive and Balsam Road on Aug. 5. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

The owners thanked their staff as well as the local farmers, brewers and other businesses who partnered with them. They also thanked customers for helping to build an “incredible community.”. “We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us,” they said. “And are grateful...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Company#Public Works Department#Construction Industry#Escalation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dane Co#The Black Caucus
wglr.com

Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building

MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Arena man killed in crash, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves on the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wglr.com

Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

American Family Children’s Hospital welcomes new four-legged employee

MADISON, Wis. — Kids fighting illness in the American Family Children’s Hospital have a new companion to help bring a smile to their faces. Cola, a 2-year-old male golden doodle, joined the hospital’s child life team on August 1. He’s the second four-legged member of the team, joining 3-year-old golden doodle Kiko.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues

MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Coach of the Week: Wisconsin Dells’ Mike Janke

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — When Mike Janke started with Wisconsin Dells football, he was a volunteer assistant middle school coach. Fast forward to now, he’s the leader of the program who’s coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1986. He earned his way up to the head coach spot and that’s what he’s preaching to his Chiefs.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wglr.com

Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy