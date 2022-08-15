Kyler Gordon, back at Chicago Bears training camp, says making his potential debut in Seattle ‘was meant to be’ [Chicago Tribune]

Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Florio: Watson's post-settlement denial could compromise reinstatement
Part of Watson’s suspension calls for psychiatric evaluation and treatment, and, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, it’s hard to imagine a therapist signing off on Watson’s progress if he’s maintaining that he did nothing wrong.
Terry McLaurin confirms, tells his side of viral Urban Meyer recruiting story
A story went viral in July about Urban Meyer essentially telling Terry McLaurin at a recruiting camp that his hands weren’t good enough. The Commanders wideout confirmed it and shared his recollection of it.
Play Like Mad in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 Available Everywhere Today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- The start of the 2022 National Football League (NFL) season is right around the corner and today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) released EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 23 for Sony PlayStation®5, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC via the EA app for Windows, Origin™, Steam® and Epic Games Store worldwide. With namesake Coach John Madden celebrated across all covers and powered by the gamewide impact of the FieldSENSE ™ Gameplay System on PS5™ system and Xbox Series X|S versions, Madden NFL 23 delivers the most authentic 11v11 football simulation experience yet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005069/en/ Coach John Madden graces the cover of Madden NFL 23 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Max Castillo Had a Solid Debut With the Royals
In his first start as a member of the Royals, Castillo made a good first impression.
