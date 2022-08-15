Altoona’s dream of returning to the football postseason came to fruition in 2021, ending a four-year stretch spent away from the playoffs. Now that the Rails have hit that milestone, they’re aiming to take the next step in a program rebuild that’s been years in the making. Altoona went 6-4 last year and competed in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Rails have rostered young teams for the past several years, but that youth has now turned into experienced veterans who know...

ALTOONA, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO