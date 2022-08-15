ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronapress.com

Girls tennis: Naisha Nagpal, doubles teams to lead Verona

Both Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal and senior Julia Huseth return with experience in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Nagpal went 31-5 as a freshman at No. 1 singles and reached the Round of 16 at state. Nagpal earned an eighth seed at state in her first season and won two matches before dropping a heart-breaker in three sets to Manitowoc Lincoln’s Olivia Minkel, who entered the state tournament unbeaten.
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
Leader Telegram

Prep football: 2021 showed just how memorable prep football can be

The magic that prep football is capable of producing can be found anywhere. From the juggernauts to the underdogs, anything can happen under the lights on a Friday night. That much was abundantly clear in 2021, where each passing week seemed to bring another sensational story of triumph in the Chippewa Valley. From a nonconference victory or a last-second playoff win, the moments were all over. Who could forget the...
AUGUSTA, WI
Leader Telegram

Prep football: Fresh off playoff berth, Altoona looks to build in Coulee

Altoona’s dream of returning to the football postseason came to fruition in 2021, ending a four-year stretch spent away from the playoffs. Now that the Rails have hit that milestone, they’re aiming to take the next step in a program rebuild that’s been years in the making. Altoona went 6-4 last year and competed in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Rails have rostered young teams for the past several years, but that youth has now turned into experienced veterans who know...
ALTOONA, WI
veronapress.com

Girls golf: Verona places third at Big Eight quadrangular

The Verona girls golf team placed third at a Big Eight Conference quadrangular on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Yahara Golf Course. The Wildcats posted a team score of 417. Janesville Parker won the quad with a score of 379, while Madison West earned runner-up honors with a 412. Madison East had an incomplete team score with just one player competing.
VERONA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard

Comments / 0

Community Policy