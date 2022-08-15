Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WATCH: Jordan Davis speaks on the final win of Wisconsin's foreign trip
The Badgers finished their trip to France a perfect 4-0 with the final game coming on Monday evening. Wisconsin took down Azurea Club in Nice, France to end a successful foreign tour. Jordan Davis and freshman guard Connor Essegian lead the Badger scoring effort with 14 points each in the...
Four-star forward Al Amadou commits to Marquette
Four-star power forward prospect Al Amadou committed Thursday to play for Marquette. A 6-foot-9, 185-pound native of Harrisburg, Pa., Amadou
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: Naisha Nagpal, doubles teams to lead Verona
Both Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal and senior Julia Huseth return with experience in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Nagpal went 31-5 as a freshman at No. 1 singles and reached the Round of 16 at state. Nagpal earned an eighth seed at state in her first season and won two matches before dropping a heart-breaker in three sets to Manitowoc Lincoln’s Olivia Minkel, who entered the state tournament unbeaten.
Eyabi Anoma officially added to Michigan football roster
The college football world was set on fire on Wednesday night, when The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome broke the news that Michigan football was adding former five-star Eyabi Anoma to its edge-rushing arsenal. Anoma had committed to Alabama over Michigan late in the 2018 recruiting process, but ended up transferring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Class 3-A football preview — players, teams, games to watch in 2022
By Kevin White With the football season approaching, SBLive is previewing Iowa high school football classifications. Today we focus on Class 3A. Players to WatchRB-SS Brevin Doll, Jr., ADM: The speedster carried 124 times for 1,051 yards (8.5 avg.) and 18 touchdowns last seasons, ...
Prep football: 2021 showed just how memorable prep football can be
The magic that prep football is capable of producing can be found anywhere. From the juggernauts to the underdogs, anything can happen under the lights on a Friday night. That much was abundantly clear in 2021, where each passing week seemed to bring another sensational story of triumph in the Chippewa Valley. From a nonconference victory or a last-second playoff win, the moments were all over. Who could forget the...
Prep football: Fresh off playoff berth, Altoona looks to build in Coulee
Altoona’s dream of returning to the football postseason came to fruition in 2021, ending a four-year stretch spent away from the playoffs. Now that the Rails have hit that milestone, they’re aiming to take the next step in a program rebuild that’s been years in the making. Altoona went 6-4 last year and competed in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Rails have rostered young teams for the past several years, but that youth has now turned into experienced veterans who know...
veronapress.com
Girls golf: Verona places third at Big Eight quadrangular
The Verona girls golf team placed third at a Big Eight Conference quadrangular on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Yahara Golf Course. The Wildcats posted a team score of 417. Janesville Parker won the quad with a score of 379, while Madison West earned runner-up honors with a 412. Madison East had an incomplete team score with just one player competing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Parker girls golf wins three Big Eight matches; Craig girls split
The Big Eight Conference girls golf season got underway on Tuesday. Janesville Parker opened up conference action with three wins. The Vikings shot a team score of 379 at Yahara Hills in Madison to defeat Madison West, Madison East and Verona. Sarah Zimmerman paced Parker with an 86, while Maddie Olson had 95. On Monday,...
Comments / 0