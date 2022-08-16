Read full article on original website
Madison police release photos of suspects in catalytic converter theft
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court
In court Thursday, a commissioner set cash bond at $100,000 for Pollard and Anderson and $50,000 for Koger. The charges stem from a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man near the intersection of Leland Drive and Balsam Road on Aug. 5. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police...
New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The...
Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced
Authorities said one of the drivers was driving drunk at the time. That driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and Sun Prairie police said more charges could be issued as the investigation moves forward. Both vehicles had two people inside at the time, though only one of the occupants...
South Wayne Man Detained After Incident Outside of School
Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual asking for help. At the same time, a 911 call from the Blackhawk School Office was routed to the Green County Sheriff’s Office explaining there was a person at an exterior door of the school that seemed to be in need of help, and claimed another man was coming after him with a firearm. Lafayette County Deputies along with many other Law Enforcement Officers were immediately dispatched. School Administrative staff made contact with the man, later identified as 27 year old Dustin Crego of South Wayne, outside the school. Crego then left the school and ran to the South Wayne Mart. First Responding Officers caught up with Crego at the South Wayne Mart where he was detained. Crego was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment and then to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody. Crego is being detained on a Probation and Parole hold and is tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct. An investigation confirmed that there was no other person, no firearm involved and no further danger to the public.
Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo
All three face charges of probation and parole warrant violations. Officials said that additional charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and maintaining a drug dwelling may be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office after an investigation is completed. News 3 Now is not naming the suspects...
‘It’s a huge win’: ATV rider in Columbia County excited by new ordinance allowing off-road vehicles on some county highways
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Most days, Ellen Pulver is out delivering mail on Columbia County roads in her large white van. However, she says you can sometimes find her on her UTV. “It’s more wide open,” said Pulver. “You get to see more stuff, and you’re going a little...
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building
MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
Resolution to bring adult changing tables for people with disabilities to Dane Co facilities
MADISON, Wis.— The ability to use a public restroom is something many take for granted but for some people a trip to the bathroom requires accommodation that isn’t available in most places but county leaders are working to help change that. At Thursday’s Dane County Board meeting Supervisor...
Supplies from News 3 Now Back-to-School Drive given to kids across Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on some free school supplies as they get ready to head back to class in just a couple of weeks. Over the past several weeks and with your help, News 3 Now collected thousands of items for students, ranging from backpacks to notebooks, pens, pencils and everything in between.
Dane County approves $2 million in emergency grants for local food pantries
MADISON, Wis. — Food pantries in Dane County are getting some help keeping their shelves stocked after the County Board approved a $2 million grant program Thursday night. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi praised the move, which comes as many families are struggling with rising costs at grocery stores.
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
The owners thanked their staff as well as the local farmers, brewers and other businesses who partnered with them. They also thanked customers for helping to build an “incredible community.”. “We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us,” they said. “And are grateful...
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
Artists chosen for the mural program were selected by a jury process managed by Katie Stensberg of Kasten Design, a company that specializes in mural work. “It has been a very exciting process this year with over 100 muralist applications submitted that included representation from four countries and 20 states,” Stensberg said. “Most were exceptionally talented which made the process of narrowing it down very difficult.”
American Family Children’s Hospital welcomes new four-legged employee
MADISON, Wis. — Kids fighting illness in the American Family Children’s Hospital have a new companion to help bring a smile to their faces. Cola, a 2-year-old male golden doodle, joined the hospital’s child life team on August 1. He’s the second four-legged member of the team, joining 3-year-old golden doodle Kiko.
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season
MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues
MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
‘When we get 10 new ones, we lose 25 veterans’: more new young referees needed for Wisconsin youth sports
VERONA/OREGON, Wis.- With the school year weeks away youth sports will also kickoff, calling referees back into play. But referee associations say the number of officials coming in isn’t keeping up with the number getting out of the game. “One of our goals and I think any association that’s...
