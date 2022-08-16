ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wglr.com

Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court

In court Thursday, a commissioner set cash bond at $100,000 for Pollard and Anderson and $50,000 for Koger. The charges stem from a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man near the intersection of Leland Drive and Balsam Road on Aug. 5. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police...
MADISON, WI
Fitchburg, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wglr.com

South Wayne Man Detained After Incident Outside of School

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual asking for help. At the same time, a 911 call from the Blackhawk School Office was routed to the Green County Sheriff’s Office explaining there was a person at an exterior door of the school that seemed to be in need of help, and claimed another man was coming after him with a firearm. Lafayette County Deputies along with many other Law Enforcement Officers were immediately dispatched. School Administrative staff made contact with the man, later identified as 27 year old Dustin Crego of South Wayne, outside the school. Crego then left the school and ran to the South Wayne Mart. First Responding Officers caught up with Crego at the South Wayne Mart where he was detained. Crego was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment and then to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody. Crego is being detained on a Probation and Parole hold and is tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct. An investigation confirmed that there was no other person, no firearm involved and no further danger to the public.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
wglr.com

Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo

All three face charges of probation and parole warrant violations. Officials said that additional charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and maintaining a drug dwelling may be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office after an investigation is completed. News 3 Now is not naming the suspects...
BARABOO, WI
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Picnic Point
wglr.com

Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building

MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wglr.com

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

The owners thanked their staff as well as the local farmers, brewers and other businesses who partnered with them. They also thanked customers for helping to build an “incredible community.”. “We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us,” they said. “And are grateful...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville

Artists chosen for the mural program were selected by a jury process managed by Katie Stensberg of Kasten Design, a company that specializes in mural work. “It has been a very exciting process this year with over 100 muralist applications submitted that included representation from four countries and 20 states,” Stensberg said. “Most were exceptionally talented which made the process of narrowing it down very difficult.”
JANESVILLE, WI
wglr.com

American Family Children’s Hospital welcomes new four-legged employee

MADISON, Wis. — Kids fighting illness in the American Family Children’s Hospital have a new companion to help bring a smile to their faces. Cola, a 2-year-old male golden doodle, joined the hospital’s child life team on August 1. He’s the second four-legged member of the team, joining 3-year-old golden doodle Kiko.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues

MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
MADISON, WI

