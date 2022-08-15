ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of Varshan Brown’s darkened home in Woodbine, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Savannah, just before 5 a.m. on May 4, 2021. The officers had a warrant to search the house for drugs. Brown’s cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, was killed by bullets as deputies and Brown fired guns at each other. Brown was wounded and later charged with crimes. Local prosecutors brought no charges against the deputies after concluding they were justified in using deadly force. Lawyers for James’ family say there are striking parallels between this case and the 2020 raid by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, that left Taylor dead. In both cases, officers arrived in the middle of the night and forced their way into homes with little to no warning. And each case involved a shootout that killed an unarmed Black woman.
WOODBINE, GA
The Independent

Gunman killed in Ohio shoot-out after FBI office threat may have left farewell message on Trump’s social platform

A daylong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials, with officers fatally shooting Ricky Shiffer, 42.An official from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old, but were unsuccessful.“At that point, law enforcement started to work toward moving in and taking the suspect into custody. Less-than-lethal tactics were utilised at that time,” Lt Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.“They were also unsuccessful,” he continued. “The suspect then did raise a firearm...
The Independent

Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes

A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

1 dead, 9 injured in gas explosion at Missouri home

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that’s about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame. He identified the person killed only as a man in his mid-20s. Nine other people — the youngest just 6 months old — had serious or critical burn injuries. Several were flown to hospitals in St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. “That is a ton of people in a house,” he said. “So that’s what we’re trying to determine why there were so many people in there, because when I arrived on scene, it was just there was victims lying everywhere, badly burned.”
WYATT, MO

