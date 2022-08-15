Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m....
Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of Varshan Brown’s darkened home in Woodbine, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Savannah, just before 5 a.m. on May 4, 2021. The officers had a warrant to search the house for drugs. Brown’s cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, was killed by bullets as deputies and Brown fired guns at each other. Brown was wounded and later charged with crimes. Local prosecutors brought no charges against the deputies after concluding they were justified in using deadly force. Lawyers for James’ family say there are striking parallels between this case and the 2020 raid by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, that left Taylor dead. In both cases, officers arrived in the middle of the night and forced their way into homes with little to no warning. And each case involved a shootout that killed an unarmed Black woman.
Gunman killed in Ohio shoot-out after FBI office threat may have left farewell message on Trump’s social platform
A daylong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials, with officers fatally shooting Ricky Shiffer, 42.An official from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old, but were unsuccessful.“At that point, law enforcement started to work toward moving in and taking the suspect into custody. Less-than-lethal tactics were utilised at that time,” Lt Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.“They were also unsuccessful,” he continued. “The suspect then did raise a firearm...
Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building
Aug 11 (Reuters) - An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday was shot dead by police following a car chase, a gun battle and a standoff in a cornfield northeast of town, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia juvenile correctional officer arrested in 'fight game' death
Thomas Lee Hicks has been charged with murder following a death at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. WTLV's Briana Ray Turner reports.Aug. 18, 2022.
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says Trump has been 'basically at war' with the Iaw enforcement agency since 2016
Former FBI deputy director McCabe said Trump has been "basically at war" with the agency since 2016. McCabe said the sustained attacks have had "a corrosive effect" on morale within the agency. He also said political leaders haven't been forceful enough in refuting attacks against the FBI. Former FBI deputy...
Complex
5 Georgia Police Officers Placed on Leave After Video Shows One Calling Resident the N-Word
A video of a Georgia police officer saying the N-word has been making the rounds online, and now that cop and four others have been placed on administrative leave. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that the West Point, Georgia officers arrived at a suspect’s mother’s house to serve a warrant. However, no one was home.
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices
(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drunk White Man Pulls Knife On Black Men, Yells Racial Slurs At Them: Cops
Witnesses claim the Black people were detained, despite being the victims.
Testosterone-fueled Buck Gores Georgia Man Trying to Scare It With Broom
The man spent eight hours in the ER and needed multiple stitches after the attack.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
1 dead, 9 injured in gas explosion at Missouri home
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that’s about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame. He identified the person killed only as a man in his mid-20s. Nine other people — the youngest just 6 months old — had serious or critical burn injuries. Several were flown to hospitals in St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. “That is a ton of people in a house,” he said. “So that’s what we’re trying to determine why there were so many people in there, because when I arrived on scene, it was just there was victims lying everywhere, badly burned.”
People
Trump's Attorney Says He and His Family Watched the FBI Search in New York via Security Feed
Though he wasn't in Palm Beach, Donald Trump was watching as federal agents executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, with one of the former president's attorneys saying he watched via a live feed. "I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his...
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police.
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Comments / 0