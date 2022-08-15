Read full article on original website
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Dina Asher-Smith pulls up with cramp after Lamont Marcell Jacobs won men's 100m
Great Britain's Daryll Neita won bronze as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the European women's 100m, after Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's race in Munich. A three-time European gold medallist in 2018, Asher-Smith slowed after 60m because of cramp in both her calves. Italy's Jacobs...
Lamont Marcell Jacobs becomes third man in history to win Olympic and European 100m titles back-to-back
After a difficult year, 2022 has become golden for Lamont Marcell Jacobs -- Jacobs finished first in the men's 100m at the 2022 European Athletic Championships on Tuesday in Munich's Olympiastadion.
BBC
CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win
A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games. Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend. She then went on to win two bronze medals at the European Youth...
Malone out to early lead at US Gymnastics Championships
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Brody Malone sprinted to the lead at the U.S. Championships on Thursday, posting an all-around score of 88.942 in the last major tuneup before this fall’s world championships. Malone posted the highest score on the high bar — an event he won a bronze medal on at the 2021 world championships — and looked at ease in his role as the new standard-bearer for the men’s program following three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak’s retirement following the 2020 Olympics. Asher Hong, an 18-year-old competing at nationals as a senior for the first time, is in second after posting an 85.480 followed by Donnell Whittenburg at 84.774. The 28-year-old Whittenburg, a two-time world championship medalist, had contemplated retirement last summer but instead is sticking around hoping to earn a spot on the world championship team. Yul Moldauer, the 2017 national champion and a member of the 2020 Olympic team, is in fourth. The finals wrap up Saturday.
ESPN
Australian Ellia Green, Rio Olympics gold medallist, talks gender transition
When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion. "I definitely wanted kids," Green recalled. "But I just couldn't see myself as a mummy, and I didn't know why. Then I'm like, 'I'm a daddy and have always have been.'"
Australian rugby player Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to transition to a man
Retired Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Ellia Green has become the first Olympian to transition to become a man, according to a video posted by the Bingham Cup, the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.
Tennis-Ruthless Raducanu storms into third round, Swiatek also through
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round of the Cincinnati Open with a 6-0 6-2 thrashing of Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday, signalling she will be well prepared for her U.S. Open title defence.
'Magical' rock crystals found at Stone Age ceremonial site in England
Hundreds of fragments of a rare transparent type of quartz called "rock crystal" suggest Neolithic people used the mineral to decorate graves and other structures at a ceremonial site in western England, archaeologists say. The rock crystals were likely brought to the site from a source more than 80 miles...
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer are set to team up for a day of tennis in London
The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with tennis champion Roger Federer to host a day of tennis in East London next month in support of two charities: Action for Children and the LTA Foundation. The day of tennis, where children aged between 8 and 15 will get the opportunity...
Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event
The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday. "It is a major megalithic site in Europe," he said.
They Are Wearing: Corsica, France
After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint. Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style...
Look: Golf World Thrilled By Tiger Woods News
On Wednesday, it was announced that Tiger Woods will be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K23. The 15-time major champion will grace the cover of a video game for the first time since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. Per an official statement, PGA Tour 2K23 will feature "playable male...
GOLF・
Cycling-Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for using banned substance - UCI
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the Tour de France after infringing an in-competition ban on using the drug tramadol, the world cycling governing body (UCI) said on Wednesday.
Joe Fraser wins all-around gymnastics gold at European Championships
Joe Fraser won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser had battled back to fitness following a ruptured appendix and fractured foot ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where he won the individual pommel horse and parallel bars titles as well as team gold in Birmingham, his home city.The 23-year-old recovered from an average floor routine to top both the pommel horse and parallel bars events.Fraser then produced a fine high bar routine on his final apparatus with a score of 13.700 to secure gold on a total of 85.565, with Turkey duo Ahmet Onder (85.131) and...
US invites 29 players to women's hoops World Cup camp
The U.S. women’s basketball team will have a lot of new faces when the Americans play in the FIBA World Cup next month in Australia. Gone to retirement are Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who were key parts of the Americans’ dominance over the last two decades of international competition. Diana Taurasi was not on the training camp roster, but told The Associated Press before she injured her quad that she was a “maybe” to compete in Sydney. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the lone college player among the 29 invited to the USA Basketball training camp that will begin next month in Las Vegas. She helped South Carolina win its second national championship and was the AP Player of the Year. The camp will be from Sept. 6-12 with an intrasquad game set for Sept. 10. The Americans will then travel to Australia to train before the World Cup begins.
BBC
The European Championships Munich 2022: GB's Neah Evans & Pfeiffer Georgi fall short of Madison medal
Great Britain's Neah Evans and Pfeiffer Georgi saw a Madison medal slip away on the final lap of an enthralling race at the European Championships in Munich. The pair went into the 15th and final sprint on 36 points, level with France at the top of the standings. But their...
dotesports.com
Topson, ana join T1 in preparation for The International 11 qualifiers
With The International (TI) 11 inching closer to completing its list of qualified teams, Southeast Asian squad T1 has signed two of the most decorated Dota 2 players of all time: Tobias “Topson” Taavitseinen and Anatahan “ana” Pham. T1 broke the news on Twitter today hours...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: GB's Jake Heyward wins silver and Eilish McColgan bronze
Great Britain's Jake Heyward won silver in the 1500m and Eilish McColgan took bronze in the 5,000m at the European Championships in Munich. Jazmin Sawyers also won a dramatic long jump bronze with her final leap. McColgan's second medal of the games saw her finish behind Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen and...
ESPN
Olympic cycling silver medalist Mathias Fluckiger tests positive for doping
GENEVA -- Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships. Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is...
