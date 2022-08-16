Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Kraken CEO ‘Would Never Bet Against Bitcoin’, Hoping $BTC Price Hits Around $2 Million
On Tuesday (August 16), Kraken Co-Founder and CEO Jesse Powell talked about Bitcoin during a conversation with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz on Bloomberg Television’s weekly show “Bloomberg Crypto”. When asked by Leinz for his price prediction for Bitcoin, the Kraken CEO replied:. “I wasn’t expecting all...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: CME Group Shows Impeccable Timing With Launch of Its Options on Ether Futures
On Thursday (August 18), the world’s leading derivatives marketplace CME Group announced that it “plans to launch options on Ether futures on September 12, pending regulatory review.”. On 12 November 2019, CME Group (“CME”), which owns “large derivatives, options and futures exchanges in Chicago and New York City...
cryptoglobe.com
Smart and Social Web3 Platform Blockify Raises $2.2M
Nassau, Bahamas, August 18, 2022 – Blockify Inc, an emerging blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce the completion of a $2.2M seed round. Since 2021, Blockify has been developing an interface that unlocks the world of Web3 and DeFi for anyone, regardless of crypto knowledge or experience. Core features include Web3 social interaction, an intuitive interface for users to track and manage their portfolio, create-to-earn, and surf-to-earn user utility.
cryptoglobe.com
Founder of Crypto Capital Venture: ‘Cardano Is My Favorite Crypto’
On Wednesday (August 17), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, explained why he spends so much time talking about Cardano ($ADA). Earlier today, he told his over 233K Twitter followers:. Yesterday, Gambardello conducted...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Popular SPO Explains Why ‘It Is Impossible To Stop Cardano’
On Thursday (August 18), the highly popular and respected operators of the Cardanians $ADA stake pools explained why “it is impossible to stop Cardano.”. Yesterday, they tweeted that the reason the Cardano network cannot be stopped is because it is so decentralized:. On 17 February 2020, Cardanians published a...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Compound Founder Offers Words of Advice Regarding Ethereum’s Merge Event
On Wednesday (August 17), Compound Labs Co-Founder Robert Leshner gave $ETH some valuable advice regarding Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which is expected...
cryptoglobe.com
Facebook’s Former Head of Crypto Manages To Bash Ethereum Without Meaning To Do So
On Thursday (August 18), David Marcus, Facebook’s former Head of Messenger and Head of Crypto (more specifically, the Head of the Novi digital wallet), is a big fan of Bitcoin; unfortunately, with his latest praise of Bitcoin, he seems to have upset some supporters of Bitcoin. Between May 2018...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Latest News About Upcoming Cardano-Powered Metaverse ‘Cardalonia’ ($LONIA)
Cardalonia, the Web3 startup that claims to be “building the biggest metaverse ecosystem on Cardano” recently reported some great news. On April 18, the Estonian crypto startup that is developing the upcoming Cardano-powered NFT-based play-to-earn (P2E) game Cardanlonia ($LONIA) announced that it had raised $420,000 in a pre-seed round.
