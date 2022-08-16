Choosing the right tripod often means finding the balance between portability and durability. How does a tripod with no center column add more flexibility to your setup?. Tripods provide a lot of help to the work of photographers and videographers. To some, they are even essential. However, having the wrong kind of tripod can also be counterproductive. For a landscape or outdoor photographer, having a tripod that adds significant weight or bulk to the gear you carry with you definitely has effects on how well you perform when shooting in addition to how tired you get after getting all the images you need.

