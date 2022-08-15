Read full article on original website
Hartville man dies in head-on crash; suspect arrested after fleeing
PAINT TWP. Alcohol is suspected in a two-vehicle fatal crash Aug. 18 along state Route 241. A Hartville man died in the head-on collision and the driver of the other vehicle fled from the crash scene before being taken into custody about two hours later. The Ohio Highway Patrol is...
Brain work: Dalton Police partners with company to study split-second decisions
DALTON Science, sports and split-second decisions. A local police chief is working to introduce to the world of law enforcement the same scientific approach a Nashville-based company uses for the sports world. The thinking behind a professional or college athlete’s big play can also apply in the dangerous –and sometimes life-or-death –situations law enforcement and military personnel may encounter.
Life comes at you fast – Former fastpitch players reminisce about putting Kidron on map in ’70s
Duane Miller and Harley Gerber reminisce about when the Kidron Merchants fastpitch softball team won the state championship in 1973 and 1978. Members of the 1973 and 1978 Kidron Merchants softball teams, which won state championships. The Kidron Community Historical Society plans to have an exhibit in 2023. PHOTOS PROVIDED.
