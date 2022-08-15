ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

daltonkidronnews.com

Hartville man dies in head-on crash; suspect arrested after fleeing

PAINT TWP. Alcohol is suspected in a two-vehicle fatal crash Aug. 18 along state Route 241. A Hartville man died in the head-on collision and the driver of the other vehicle fled from the crash scene before being taken into custody about two hours later. The Ohio Highway Patrol is...
HARTVILLE, OH
Brain work: Dalton Police partners with company to study split-second decisions

DALTON Science, sports and split-second decisions. A local police chief is working to introduce to the world of law enforcement the same scientific approach a Nashville-based company uses for the sports world. The thinking behind a professional or college athlete’s big play can also apply in the dangerous –and sometimes life-or-death –situations law enforcement and military personnel may encounter.
DALTON, OH

