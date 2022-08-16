NOTICE: FOAM-LIKE SUBSTANCE REPORTED IN NEIGHBORHOOD WATER SUPPLY AFTER STRUCTURE FIRE IS CONTAINED IN DUNCANVILLE

Read full article on original website
Area evacuated, schools on lockdown after chemical plant in Southlake catches fire
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A chemical plant in Southlake caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate the surrounding area and two nearby schools to go into lockdown.The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road after a chemical manufacturing plant owned by the Dalden Corporation went up in flames. Southlake fire crews headed to the scene about five minutes later and saw two structures - both metal buildings housing chemicals - had caught fire and were billowing heavy, dark smoke.The fire led to several closures and even school lockdowns. Silver Spur Drive, South Fork,...
Dallas Observer
In May, Some 270 Gallons of Sewage from Wilmer Sprayed into Dallas County's Goat Island Preserve
Hikers and bikers often roam the dirt trails at Dallas County’s Goat Island Preserve, but in late May, they could likely smell the stench of raw sewage somewhere along their trek. That’s because a wastewater valve owned by the city of Wilmer (about 17 miles southeast of Dallas) was stuck open, spraying about 270 gallons of sewage into the preserve.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Drowns in Lewisville Lake While Swimming With Friends, Fire Chief Says
A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning during a swim with friends at Lewisville Lake. The Lewisville Fire Department said rescuers were called to the Lewisville Lake Park Swim Beach on Aug. 3 after a witness reported a man swimming with a group went under the water and didn't resurface.
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
Hood County city sees damage, power outages after strong storm moves through
TOLAR, Texas — A strong storm on Wednesday caused extensive damage and power outages in Hood County, according to officials. Officials in Tolar, about 10 miles west of Granbury, said straight-line winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines and damaged various structures such as homes, the post office and a school building.
benbrook-tx.gov
I-20 CLOSURE IN FORT WORTH
BENBROOK – Eastbound I-20 at Winscott Road will have single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 16-19 for construction activities, weather permitting. The eastbound I-20 Winscott Road entrance ramp will be closed continuously from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Alternate routes are advised.
fortworthreport.org
West Fort Worth redevelopment project transforms historic fuel station into modern art gallery
After more than eight years of planning and construction, the owners of a historic fuel station in west Fort Worth’s Lake Como community say the property is back on track to becoming an art gallery and studio. The co-owners of the Crossroads Studio and Gallery property, longtime Fort Worth...
texasmetronews.com
Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign
The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
fox4news.com
PHOTO: Lightning strikes living room of Irving home
IRVING, Texas - An Irving family is out of their home after lightning badly damaged their house. FOX 4 viewer Anabella Castro says that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the lightning went through the roof of her family's home and into their living room. Castro says the strike started...
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park
For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
fox4news.com
Cause of deadly Garland house explosion still unknown; family wants answers
GARLAND, Texas - A family is grieving the loss of one of their own while praying that their other family members pull through after an apparent home explosion and fire over the weekend. Neighbors described a loud boom and saw the home in Garland shake. Two of them ran toward...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6.2 Million, This Beautifully Designed Home in Westlake offers a Open Floor Plan and Spacious Outdoor Entertaining Area
The Home in Westlake, a transitional style estate with clean lines, stunning steel, glass doors throughout, Ipe wood accents and spacious outdoor entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1714 Post Oak Pl, Westlake, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Watson (Phone: 817-501-1923) & Cheryl Staley (Phone: 817-939-7131) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
Public input meeting about Hwy 377 development to be held in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program of Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting will be held later this month about a proposed commercial development on Hwy 377. PACE meetings are called by developers/applicants to present their plans for property in Argyle, answer questions and hear feedback...
Dallas Observer
'Expect Delays': At Some DFW Schools, the Wheels on the Bus Might Be Going Nowhere Fast
At some school districts around Dallas/Fort Worth, the new academic year got off to a slow start, with a shortage of drivers leading to long bus delays for many students. Just take a look at Garland ISD's Twitter for transportation updates over the last week. "Please be patient and expect delays," one post after another reads. Some warn parents of up to two-hour delays.
fox4news.com
15-year-old injured in Garland home explosion dies from injuries, 4 others still in ICU
GARLAND, Texas - A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries from a Garland house explosion that also killed his mother and sent four others to the hospital on Sunday. Family members said Angel Reyes died Wednesday morning. He had been in the ICU, along with four other members of his family, who remain in critical condition.
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
