Editor’s note: This press release was provided by the Picture House Regional Film Center. August 18, 2022 – Pelham and Bronxville, NY – The Picture House Regional Film Center (www.thepicturehouse.org) is reviving its popular fundraising event, Picnic in the Park, on September 10, 2022, beginning at 6:00 pm. The end-of-summer soiree will kick-off in the beautifully renovated 1921 Pelham theater with an advance screening of See How They Run, starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. After the screening, guests will head to Wolfs Lane Park directly across the street from the theater, where they will enjoy drinks, dinner from a selection of food trucks, including Leila’s Empanadas, Walter’s Hot Dogs, MAC’s, and Bona Bona Ice Cream, and music provided by DJ Stephen Byfield.

BRONXVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO