Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pelhamexaminer.com
Picture House brings back Picnic in the Park fundraiser Sept. 10
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by the Picture House Regional Film Center. August 18, 2022 – Pelham and Bronxville, NY – The Picture House Regional Film Center (www.thepicturehouse.org) is reviving its popular fundraising event, Picnic in the Park, on September 10, 2022, beginning at 6:00 pm. The end-of-summer soiree will kick-off in the beautifully renovated 1921 Pelham theater with an advance screening of See How They Run, starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. After the screening, guests will head to Wolfs Lane Park directly across the street from the theater, where they will enjoy drinks, dinner from a selection of food trucks, including Leila’s Empanadas, Walter’s Hot Dogs, MAC’s, and Bona Bona Ice Cream, and music provided by DJ Stephen Byfield.
pelhamexaminer.com
Toonerville Music Fest announces complete line-up for Sept. 17 event
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by the Toonverville Music Festival. PELHAM, NY (August 18, 2022) – Today, the Toonerville Music Festivalannounced its complete line-up for the September 17th event featuring a mix of global, national, regional and local acts for audiences of all ages. Hosted on Municipal Lot #7 behind Rockwell’s American Restaurant from 12:00pm – 10:00pm, the experience will feature two stages, pop-up food activations and family-friendly activities, establishing Pelham as a destination for music lovers. The festival is produced by The Pelham Civic Association, a local not-for-profit serving the needs of the community.
pelhamexaminer.com
State declares ‘high fire danger warning’ for Westchester
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Westchester County. (White Plains, NY) — Due to a lack of rainfall recently, County Executive George Latimer is urging residents to follow safety precautions to reduce the risk of fires breaking out in Westchester. “The New York State Department of...
Comments / 0