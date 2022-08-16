Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles says he expect Tom Brady to return to the team in the coming week, after the quarterback’s recent absence from the team. “It’ll be this week, early,” Bowles told reporters on Sunday. Brady has been away from the team since 11 August to deal with what Bowles had described as “personal things”. The absence had been agreed with the team in advance although last week Bowles said there was “no definitive date” for Brady’s return.

TAMPA, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO