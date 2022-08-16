Related
Developers bring ‘single-family’ rental community options to McKinney
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility
New apartment complex going up on land at the former Sherman Specialty Hospital
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
Asking $6.2 Million, This Beautifully Designed Home in Westlake offers a Open Floor Plan and Spacious Outdoor Entertaining Area
IN THIS ARTICLE
Welcome to Sunnyslope, a Legendary Preston Hollow Estate
Project to bring about 216 senior housing units to McKinney
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ahead of Sept. 21 Deadline, Dallas Council Members Outline City Budget Priorities
Rockwall Economic Development Corporation announces expansion of Rockwall Technology Park
Mural on Local Grain Silos Nears Completion
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Plano ISD faces 2022-23 budget obstacles, projected deficit
‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0