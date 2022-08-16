ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
DALLAS, TX
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility

An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
ALLEN, TX
KXII.com

New apartment complex going up on land at the former Sherman Specialty Hospital

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The formerly known Medical Plaza Hospital, then Sherman Specialty Hospital, is already a pile of rubble. “A lot of local people were born there, and it had really had a long history with the city but it had fallen into a state of disrepair such that it had really become an attractive nuisance for vagrants,” said Nate Strauch, the Sherman city spokesperson.
SHERMAN, TX
Local Profile

Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking $6.2 Million, This Beautifully Designed Home in Westlake offers a Open Floor Plan and Spacious Outdoor Entertaining Area

The Home in Westlake, a transitional style estate with clean lines, stunning steel, glass doors throughout, Ipe wood accents and spacious outdoor entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1714 Post Oak Pl, Westlake, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Watson (Phone: 817-501-1923) & Cheryl Staley (Phone: 817-939-7131) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
WESTLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Lincoln Property Co#Wdg Architecture#Fairview Town Center
Local Profile

10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends

Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
PLANO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Economic Development Corporation announces expansion of Rockwall Technology Park

ROCKWALL, Texas (Aug. 17, 2022) – The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation recently broke ground on the third phase of the Rockwall Technology Park. The project includes the development of infrastructure for 210 acres of land owned by the REDC, including roadways, water, sewer, franchise utilities, stormwater, and regional stormwater detention. Additionally, major intersections will be marked by monument signage, flagpoles, and landscaping to complement the existing phases.
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mural on Local Grain Silos Nears Completion

A larger-than-life work of art is nearing completion in McKinney. The city is getting a piece of art that only select locations in the nation have been afforded. As The Dallas Express reported, McKinney enlisted the internationally acclaimed artist Guido van Helten to adorn the city’s historic silos with a mural.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service

Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location. (Courtesy Motor City Pizza) Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location on Aug. 10. The restaurant, located at 1425 FM 407, Ste. 600, now offers full dine-in service and a bar. Motor City Pizza offers authentic Detroit-style pizza and has expanded its menu to include pasta, sandwiches, soup and additional salads. Motor City Pizza expanded hours now include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday. 972-654-6276. www.motorcitypizzatx.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control

After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
